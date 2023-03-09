Itel A60 was launched on Thursday as the latest addition to the company's A series of smartphones. This budget offering is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and features fingerprint and face unlock support for biometric unlocking. For photography, the handset ships with an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The phone features 32 GB of inbuilt storage.

Itel A60 price, availability

Itel A60 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB RAM and storage model. The handset is available in three colour options — Dawn Blue, Vert Menthe and Sapphire Black.

The smartphone is available for sale via the itel store and retail outlets.

Itel A60 specifications, features

According to the details mentioned on Itel India site, the Itel A60 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. It has a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It comes preinstalled with Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The handset is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core SC9832E SoC paired with 2GB of RAM.

For optics, the Itel A60 ships with a dual 8-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash on the rear panel. It also houses a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone features a fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication.

The handset is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable (up to 128GB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Itel A60 include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 750 hours of standby time and up to 30 hours of talktime.

