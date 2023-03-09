Technology News
Itel A60 With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Itel A60 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2023 19:34 IST
Itel A60 With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel India

Itel A60 is available in Dawn Blue, Vert Menthe and Sapphire Black colour options

Highlights
  • Itel A60 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset runs on Android 12 Go edition
  • Itel A60 features a dual 8-megapixel rear camera setup

Itel A60 was launched on Thursday as the latest addition to the company's A series of smartphones. This budget offering is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and features fingerprint and face unlock support for biometric unlocking. For photography, the handset ships with an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The phone features 32 GB of inbuilt storage.

Itel A60 price, availability

Itel A60 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB RAM and storage model. The handset is available in three colour options — Dawn Blue, Vert Menthe and Sapphire Black.

The smartphone is available for sale via the itel store and retail outlets.

Itel A60 specifications, features

According to the details mentioned on Itel India site, the Itel A60 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. It has a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It comes preinstalled with Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The handset is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core SC9832E SoC paired with 2GB of RAM.

For optics, the Itel A60 ships with a dual 8-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash on the rear panel. It also houses a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone features a fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication.

The handset is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable (up to 128GB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Itel A60 include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 750 hours of standby time and up to 30 hours of talktime.

 

Itel A60

Itel A60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + VGA
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Itel A60, Itel A60 launch, Itel A60 specifications, Itel
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Itel A60 With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
