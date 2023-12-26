Technology News

Vivo X100 Series India Launch Date Set for January 4: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 December 2023 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 series is equipped with Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 series is confirmed to run on Funtouch OS 14 in India
  • They feature curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays
  • Both handsets have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance
Vivo X100 series will launch in India in the first week of January, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Tuesday. Vivo is teasing the arrival of new X series smartphones via a dedicated microsite on its India website. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro with brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC was announced in China in November. The handsets made their debut in select global markets later this month. The Indian variants are also confirmed to ship with the same chipset and 8T LTPO display. Cameras are the major USP of the Vivo X100 family. They flaunt triple rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch-type main camera.

The Vivo X100 series will launch in India on January 4, the company confirmed via a media invite issued on Tuesday. Additionally, Vivo India has just set up a new microsite for its upcoming series. The Indian variants of Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are teased to come in Asteroid Black, Startrail Blue, and Sunset colour options. They are confirmed to pack Funtouch OS 14, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units, an IP68-rated build, V3 imaging chip, and 8T LTPO displays.

The smartphones are scheduled to debut on the same day that Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi Note 13 5G series in the country. 

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro price (expected)

In China, pricing for the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively. In Hong Kong, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were announced with a price tag of HK$7,998 (roughly Rs. 85,224) and HK$5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,917) respectively. Pricing for the Indian variants is expected to be along similar lines.

Vivo X100 series specifications

The Vivo X100 series features curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both models run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V3 chip. They are equipped with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The regular Vivo X100's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel Zeiss super-telephoto camera with 100x clear zoom.

The Vivo X100 Pro, in contrast, packs a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera with OIS. The Vivo X100 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support while the Vivo X100 Pro houses a 5,400mAh unit with 100W charging and a 50W wireless charging support.

