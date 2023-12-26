Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G were launched in India on Tuesday. The newest Galaxy A-series smartphones feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screens and are equipped with triple rear camera units led by 50-megapixel primary cameras. The Galaxy A25 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, while the Galaxy A15 5G runs on an unspecified octa-core processor. Both models sport a waterdrop-style display notch that houses the selfie camera. Other key highlights of the Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G include 5,000mAh battery units, up to 8GB of RAM, 25W charging support, side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G price in India

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G pricing in India starts at Rs. 17,999. However, the company is yet to officially provide pricing details and RAM and storage configurations.

The company is offering a Rs. 3,000 discount for customers purchasing Samsung handsets using SBI cards. The Galaxy A25 5G is offered in Blue, Blue Black, and Yellow shades. The Galaxy A15 5G comes in Blue Black, Blue and Light Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G run on Android 13-based One UI 5. Samsung is promising up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades for the new handsets.

The Galaxy A25 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy A15 5G has a similar-sized display with 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Galaxy A25 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy A15 5G, on the other hand, has an unspecified octa-core chipset under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Photo Credit: Samsung

For optics, both models are equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy A25 5G's camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The Galaxy A15 5G's camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. Both handsets have a 13-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The former has speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. Sensors onboard include accelerometers, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. Both models come with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The battery units are said to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The Galaxy A25 5G measures 161.0x76.5x8.3mm and weighs 197g. The Galaxy A15 5G measures 160.1x76.8x8.4mm and weighs 200g.

