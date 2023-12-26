OnePlus 12R colour options have been leaked online, ahead of the handset's debut in India and global markets. The successor to the OnePlus 11R is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, which will succeed the OnePlus Ace 2. A few days before the Ace 3 handset is launched in China, the company has revealed its design in a video. Details of the upcoming OnePlus phones have also surfaced online over the past few weeks, including processor, battery, camera and display specifications.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) leaked the colour options of the upcoming OnePlus 12R model in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The phone is seen in Black and Blue colour options in the leaked promotional image and teaser video. This phone is seen to feature a similar design as the OnePlus Ace 3. The OnePlus 12R is confirmed to launch globally and in India on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12R global variant first look! Black & Blue colour options. Launching on January 23. Thoughts on the design? #OnePlus12R #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/gYvtpdbN4e — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker shared a video on a Weibo post, that shows the OnePlus Ace 3 in a gold colour option. The teaser also reveals the design of the smartphone. The phone is seen with a similar design language as the preceding OnePlus Ace 2. The upcoming handset is seen with a curved display, glass back panel and metal middle frame. A slightly raised circular rear camera module is seen placed in the top left corner of the rear panel.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 12R is expected to launch in Cool Blue and Iron Grey colour options. The phone is expected to be available in configurations of 8GB and 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is likely to boot Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box.

The OnePlus 12R has also been tipped to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 ProXDR panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is also likely to carry a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor in the front. The phone is also expected to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus Ace 3 seen in a gold colourway

Photo Credit: Weibo/OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to debut in China with similar specifications as the OnePlus 12R, which will arrive in global markets as a rebranded version of the same phone. An earlier report suggested that the phone will be launched by the company in China on January 4.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.