Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y100i Power 5G sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 December 2023 11:15 IST
Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y100i Power 5G ships with OriginOS 3 based on Android 13

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100i Power 5G has a dual rear camera unit
  • It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W charging
  • Vivo Y100 and Vivo Y100i have 5,000mAh battery units
Vivo Y100i Power 5G has been launched in China as the newest addition to the company's Y100 series. The latest 5G smartphone from Vivo comes in three colour options and sits alongside the Vivo Y100 and Vivo Y100i in the Chinese market. The Vivo Y100i Power 5G runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y100i Power 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo Y100i Power 5G price

Vivo Y100i Power 5G price is set at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is currently available for purchase in China in Distant Mountains Green, Moon Shadow Black and Snowy White (translated from Chinese) colour options via Vivo's online store.

Details about the India launch of Vivo Y100i Power 5G are unknown at this moment. The Vivo Y100i was launched last month with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Vivo Y100 was launched in India in February at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Vivo Y100i Power 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y100i Power 5G ships with OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. It sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 91.6 screen-to-body ratio. The screen has SGS low blue light certification and is rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The LCD display has a centrally placed hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

The Vivo Y100i Power 5G is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 710 GPU. With the extended RAM feature, the inbuilt memory can be expanded up to 24GB by using unutilised storage. The handset packs up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage. Vivo has equipped the phone with a 639mm square liquid cooling heat pipe and an 8736mm graphite sheet in the device for thermal management.

For optics, the Vivo Y100i Power 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and 10x digital zoom support and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y100i Power 5G include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and OTG Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo Y100i Power 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. This is a notable upgrade over its closest siblings Vivo Y100 and Vivo Y100i. The former has a 4,500mAh battery, while the latter houses a 5,000mAh battery unit. It measures 164.63x75.80x9.10mm and weighs 199 grams.

Display 6.64-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y100i Power 5G, Vivo Y100i Power 5G Price, Vivo Y100i Power 5G Specifications, Vivo Y100 Series, Vivo, Vivo Y100, Vivo Y100i
Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
