Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel Super Guru 4G Max Feature Phone Launched in India With 3 Inch Display, Built In AI Voice Assistant

Itel Super Guru 4G Max Feature Phone Launched in India With 3-Inch Display, Built-In AI Voice Assistant

Itel Super Guru 4G Max is equipped with a 2,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 July 2025 19:48 IST
Itel Super Guru 4G Max Feature Phone Launched in India With 3-Inch Display, Built-In AI Voice Assistant

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Super Guru 4G Max supports dual SIM connectivity

Highlights
  • Itel Super Guru 4G Max can store up to 2,000 contacts
  • The handset packs a 2,000mAh battery and supports USB Type-C charging
  • The Itel Super Guru 4G Max features a QVGA camera at the back
Advertisement

Itel Super Guru 4G Max was launched in India on Wednesday. The feature phone comes with support for AI features, including an AI assistant. It is compatible with all telecom operators in the country, including BSNL 4G. The handset is claimed to have the biggest display in its category, with a 3-inch screen. It supports 13 Indian languages as well as the King Voice feature. The phone carries a QVGA camera at the back. Notably, the standard Itel Super Guru 4G variant was launched in India in April 2024.

Itel Super Guru 4G Max Price in India, Availability

Itel Super Guru 4G Max price in India is set at Rs. 2,099, and the handset is currently available for purchase in the country via online and offline platforms. The phone can be purchased in Black, Blue and Champagne Gold colourways.

Itel Super Guru 4G Max Features, Specifications

The Itel Super Guru 4G Max features a built-in AI Assistant that supports voice commands in both Hindi and English. The AI assistant can be used to make calls, set alarms, send or read messages, or even open the camera. Users can also use it to play music or videos, and turn on the FM radio using a voice command, without keypad navigation.

The feature phone comes with a 3-inch rectangular display and a QVGA camera at the back. The handset packs a 2,000mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 22 hours of call time on a single charge. The phone is compatible with major telecom operators in the country, including BSNL 4G. It supports dual-SIM connectivity, FM Radio and a USB Type-C port.

The Super Guru 4G Max can store up to 2,000 contacts with icons. It supports expandable storage of up to 64GB. The phone is equipped with video and audio players, as well as a call recording option.

Itel says that the latest Super Guru 4G Max supports a text-to-speech tool that can read messages out loud in both Hindi and English. The feature phone supports 13 Indian regional languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, and Urdu. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel Super Guru 4G Max, itel Super Guru 4G Max Price in India, itel Super Guru 4G Max Features, Itel Super Guru 4G Max India Launch, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PayPal Partners With NPCI, Others to Build Cross-Border Payments Platform Focused on Interoperability
Itel Super Guru 4G Max Feature Phone Launched in India With 3-Inch Display, Built-In AI Voice Assistant
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »