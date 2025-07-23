Itel Super Guru 4G Max was launched in India on Wednesday. The feature phone comes with support for AI features, including an AI assistant. It is compatible with all telecom operators in the country, including BSNL 4G. The handset is claimed to have the biggest display in its category, with a 3-inch screen. It supports 13 Indian languages as well as the King Voice feature. The phone carries a QVGA camera at the back. Notably, the standard Itel Super Guru 4G variant was launched in India in April 2024.

Itel Super Guru 4G Max Price in India, Availability

Itel Super Guru 4G Max price in India is set at Rs. 2,099, and the handset is currently available for purchase in the country via online and offline platforms. The phone can be purchased in Black, Blue and Champagne Gold colourways.

Itel Super Guru 4G Max Features, Specifications

The Itel Super Guru 4G Max features a built-in AI Assistant that supports voice commands in both Hindi and English. The AI assistant can be used to make calls, set alarms, send or read messages, or even open the camera. Users can also use it to play music or videos, and turn on the FM radio using a voice command, without keypad navigation.

The feature phone comes with a 3-inch rectangular display and a QVGA camera at the back. The handset packs a 2,000mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 22 hours of call time on a single charge. The phone is compatible with major telecom operators in the country, including BSNL 4G. It supports dual-SIM connectivity, FM Radio and a USB Type-C port.

The Super Guru 4G Max can store up to 2,000 contacts with icons. It supports expandable storage of up to 64GB. The phone is equipped with video and audio players, as well as a call recording option.

Itel says that the latest Super Guru 4G Max supports a text-to-speech tool that can read messages out loud in both Hindi and English. The feature phone supports 13 Indian regional languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, and Urdu.