PayPal on Wednesday announced a partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) International Payments Limited and other global payment systems to build a new platform that will support cross-border transactions. Dubbed PayPal World, it will be a technology-agnostic platform that connects to all partnering payment systems. The San Jose, California-based company said it will create a multi-region deployment architecture for the platform that will be cloud native. PayPal World is scheduled to be launched later this year, and in the initial phase, the focus is on creating interoperability between PayPal and Venmo.

PayPal World to Open Cross-Border Payments Solution for Two Billion People

In a newsroom post, PayPal announced its partnership with India's NCPI International Payments Limited which operates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), China's Tenpay Global, and US-based Venmo. Additionally, the fintech giant has also signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Argentina-based Mercado Pago, which offers card and mobile payments across Latin America. PayPal is working on the final details of the agreement.

The post mentioned that at present, making internation payments is a hassle, and the space struggles with barriers such as transaction fees, delays in receiving money, and the need to opt for an international payment method. Highlighting the consumer-side benefits with PayPal World, the company said users will be able to shop internationally online, in-store, and via AI agents. The latter includes usage of AI agents to make autonomous purchases online. The platform will also support peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

Highlighting an example of consumer-based use case, the company said a UPI user in India will be able to buy products from an online store in the US by clicking on the PayPal button at checkout. The button will show an option to pay via UPI, that they can use to complete the transaction. Notably, the platform will start with P2P support, and in 2026, it will let Venmo users shop at millions of global merchants that accept PayPal. It is unclear when other partners will be integrated.

Explaining the tech stack of the platform, the company said that PayPal World will use open commerce application programming interfaces (APIs) to offer cross-border transactions with a cloud native, multi-region deployment architecture. The platform will have low latency to ensure payments go through instantly. Additionally, the platform will also be made compatible with latest technologies such as dynamic payment buttons and stablecoin.