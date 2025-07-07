Technology News
English Edition

Itel City 100 Launched in India With 5,200mAh Battery, IP64 Rating: Price, Specifications

Itel City 100 gets a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 11:03 IST
Itel City 100 Launched in India With 5,200mAh Battery, IP64 Rating: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel City 100 is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Itel City 100 sports a 6.75-inch 90Hz HD+ IPS LCD screen
  • The phone runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box
  • The Itel City 100 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery
Advertisement

Itel City 100 was unveiled in India on July 5 as a budget smartphone that features an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant build. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery and sports a 13-megapixel primary rear camera. The handset is equipped with AI features, including Aivana 3.0, Itel's AI assistant. For security, the phone supports both face unlock and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the home button. Itel is currently offering a complimentary magnetic speaker with the purchase of the City 100.

Itel City 100 Price in India, Availability 

Itel City 100 price in India is set at Rs. 7,599 for the lone 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. It is sold in Fairy Purple, Navy Blue, and Pure Titanium colour options. The handset is currently available for purchase through retail stores across the country.

According to the company, it is also offering a free magnetic speaker worth Rs. 2,999 with the Itel City 100. It comes with an offer for a free screen replacement within 100 days as well.

Itel City 100 Specifications, Features

The Itel City 100 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness level. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Itel City 100 carries a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a single built-in speaker. The handset features several AI features, including the AI assistant, Aivana 3.0. 

The AI features of the Itel City 100 allow users to extract text from images using a two-finger gesture. It can "convert images into editable Word, PDF, or Excel files." It offers an AI writing suite, which is said to generate, proofread, summarise, or rewrite text in different tones. It also supports the automatic generation of scanned documents from gallery images. 

Itel City 100 houses a 5,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and also supports face unlock. The phone features an IR blaster as well. It measures 7.65mm in thickness.

Itel City 100

Itel City 100

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel City 100, Itel City 100 Price in India, Itel City 100 India Launch, Itel City 100 Features, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
How to Upgrade to BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM Card Online: A Step-by-Step Guide
Itel City 100 Launched in India With 5,200mAh Battery, IP64 Rating: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »