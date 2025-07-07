Itel City 100 was unveiled in India on July 5 as a budget smartphone that features an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant build. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery and sports a 13-megapixel primary rear camera. The handset is equipped with AI features, including Aivana 3.0, Itel's AI assistant. For security, the phone supports both face unlock and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the home button. Itel is currently offering a complimentary magnetic speaker with the purchase of the City 100.

Itel City 100 Price in India, Availability

Itel City 100 price in India is set at Rs. 7,599 for the lone 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. It is sold in Fairy Purple, Navy Blue, and Pure Titanium colour options. The handset is currently available for purchase through retail stores across the country.

According to the company, it is also offering a free magnetic speaker worth Rs. 2,999 with the Itel City 100. It comes with an offer for a free screen replacement within 100 days as well.

Itel City 100 Specifications, Features

The Itel City 100 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness level. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Itel City 100 carries a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a single built-in speaker. The handset features several AI features, including the AI assistant, Aivana 3.0.

The AI features of the Itel City 100 allow users to extract text from images using a two-finger gesture. It can "convert images into editable Word, PDF, or Excel files." It offers an AI writing suite, which is said to generate, proofread, summarise, or rewrite text in different tones. It also supports the automatic generation of scanned documents from gallery images.

Itel City 100 houses a 5,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and also supports face unlock. The phone features an IR blaster as well. It measures 7.65mm in thickness.