JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Launched in India: Price, Specifications

JioTag is priced at Rs. 2,199 in India, but is currently being offered at a lowered price of Rs. 749.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2023 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

The JioTag is offered in a singular white colour option

Highlights
  • JioTag connects to the smartphone using Bluetooth v5.1
  • The device only weighs 9.5 grams, measures 38.2mm x 38.2mm x 7.2mm
  • It comes with an extra battery and lanyard cable in the box

JioTag, an Apple AirTag-like Bluetooth tracker for devices and accessories, was launched in India on Thursday. It uses Bluetooth connectivity to connect with the users' smartphone and help track the item that the tracker is attached to. This new tracker developed by Reliance Jio is somewhat of a competitor to Apple's AirTags, but is more accessible with its significantly lesser listed price. It is lightweight and claimed to be easy to use. The newly-launched device is supported by the Jio Community Find feature.

JioTag price in India, availability

The JioTag is listed on the Jio.com website at Rs. 2,199, but the tracker is currently available for Rs. 749. The company is offering a cash-on-delivery option at select pin codes across the country, but others can place prepaid orders for the device. The white-coloured lightweight tracker comes with an extra battery and lanyard cable in the box.

JioTag specifications, features

The JioTag is powered by a replaceable CR2032 battery, that offers up to a year battery life. The tracker can connect with the user's smartphone using Bluetooth v5.1. Users can place it in their wallet, handbag, or any other personal item to keep track of the items. The lanyard cable helps attach the tracker to other items easily.

It offers a tracking distance of up to 20 meters indoors and up to 50 meters outdoors. The JioTag weighs 9.5 grams and measures 38.2mm x 38.2mm x 7.2mm in size. Other than locating regular-use items, the tracker can also be used to track users' smartphones. Even when in silent mode, double-tapping the JioTag should make the phone ring. 

The Jio Community Find feature supports this newly-launched Bluetook tracker. This means that when people are unable to find the connected items at the last disconnected location, they can list their JioTag as lost on the JioThings application on their smartphones and the Community Find feature will search and report the location of the lost JioTag back to the handset.

