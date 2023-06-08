OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India in April last year. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is available in two battery capacities, one with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, and another with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Now, the OnePlus 10R variant with 80W fast charging is available in the country at a discounted price through Amazon. There are additional offers applicable on top of this discount to bring the price of the model further down.

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India, availability

Launched in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variations, the OnePlus 10R is marked at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. Now, the phone is listed on Amazon with a flat discount coupon of Rs. 4,000.

Additionally, ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount at the time of purchase, effectively bringing the price of the 8GB + 128GB variant down to Rs. 28,999. The higher 12GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 10R 5G can be bagged for as less as Rs. 32,999.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is offered in the colour variants - Forest Green, Prime Blue and Sierra Black.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 10R 5G gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 sensor with a macro lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 10R 5G supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It comes with a USB Type-C port and for security, features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC connectivity. Weighing 186 grams, the handset measures 163.3mm x 75.5mm x 8.2mm in size.

