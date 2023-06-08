Technology News

OnePlus 10R 5G Now on Sale on Amazon India for as Low as Rs. 28,999 With Offers

The OnePlus 10R 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2023 11:35 IST
OnePlus 10R 5G Now on Sale on Amazon India for as Low as Rs. 28,999 With Offers

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10R is offered in Forest Green, Prime Blue and Sierra Black colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary rear sensor
  • It is available in two storage configurations

OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India in April last year. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is available in two battery capacities, one with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, and another with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Now, the OnePlus 10R variant with 80W fast charging is available in the country at a discounted price through Amazon. There are additional offers applicable on top of this discount to bring the price of the model further down.

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India, availability

Launched in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variations, the OnePlus 10R is marked at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. Now, the phone is listed on Amazon with a flat discount coupon of Rs. 4,000.

Additionally, ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount at the time of purchase, effectively bringing the price of the 8GB + 128GB variant down to Rs. 28,999. The higher 12GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 10R 5G can be bagged for as less as Rs. 32,999.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is offered in the colour variants - Forest Green, Prime Blue and Sierra Black.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 10R 5G gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 sensor with a macro lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 10R 5G supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It comes with a USB Type-C port and for security, features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC connectivity. Weighing 186 grams, the handset measures 163.3mm x 75.5mm x 8.2mm in size.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G Price in india, OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google, Meta Using 'Bullying Tactics' Against Canada's Proposed Online News Act, Says PM Justin Trudeau
UK Unveils Tougher Rules for Crypto Sector, Will Curb Advertising With 'Cooling Off' Periods, Risk Warnings

Related Stories

OnePlus 10R 5G Now on Sale on Amazon India for as Low as Rs. 28,999 With Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G Available on Amazon India With a Big Discount: See Price
  4. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  5. Amazon Plans to Introduce Ad Tier for Prime Video Streaming Service: Report
  6. Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, More Tipped: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Listings Hint at Impressive Performance Jump
  10. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Listings Surface Online Ahead of Debut: All Details
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Now on Sale on Amazon India for as Low as Rs. 28,999 With Offers
  3. UK Unveils Tougher Rules for Crypto Sector, Will Curb Advertising With 'Cooling Off' Periods, Risk Warnings
  4. Google, Meta Using 'Bullying Tactics' Against Canada's Proposed Online News Act, Says PM Justin Trudeau
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price and Specifications
  6. Binance CEO's Trading Firm Received $11 Billion via Client Deposit Company, Claims SEC
  7. Amazon Plans to Introduce Ad Tier for Prime Video Streaming Service: Report
  8. Kaspersky Appoints Jaydeep Singh as Head for India Operations
  9. Meta Verified Introduced in India for Mobile Apps for Rs. 699 per Month
  10. OpenAI Against Regulating Smaller Startups in AI Field, Says CEO on India Visit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.