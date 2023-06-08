NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch, the latest offering from the Indian wearables manufacturer Noise, was launched in India on Wednesday, June7. The smartwatch, which comes in five different colour options, features a 1.46-inch display, with support for Bluetooth calling. The NoiseFit Vortex is equipped with Tru Sync for better calling and features over 150 watch faces and several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, a sleep tracker, and a step counter. The smartwatch is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and is said to offer up to seven days of battery life.

NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch price in India

The newly launched NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch is available for an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale starting June 12 at 12 pm. The watch can be purchased on the NoiseFit website.

The latest smartwatch from Noise comes in three different colour variants — Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Rose Pink, and Space Blue.

NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch specifications, features

The NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch sports a circular dial with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch also has two physical side buttons. The latest offering from the Indian manufacturer features Bluetooth calling powered by True Sync technology. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch's display.

Additionally, the smartwatch features more than 150 customisable watch faces and several sports modes like running, cycling, and trekking. It is also equipped with health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, among others. The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and features Bluetooth 5.3.

The NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch is claimed to last up to one week on a single charge. The listing for the product on the official website also says that the smartwatch allows users to track their activities, get health insights and more via the NoiseFit app, available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Other highlights of the device include other features like a female health tracker, stress measurement and one-step pairing.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.