Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • NoiseFit Vortex Smartwatch With 1.46 Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features

NoiseFit Vortex Smartwatch With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features

NoiseFit Vortex is available in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Rose Pink, and Space Blue colour options

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 June 2023 14:33 IST
NoiseFit Vortex Smartwatch With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Noise

The price for NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch in India is set at Rs. 2,999

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The smartwatch features 150+ watch faces
  • NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for water resistance

NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch, the latest offering from the Indian wearables manufacturer Noise, was launched in India on Wednesday, June7. The smartwatch, which comes in five different colour options, features a 1.46-inch display, with support for Bluetooth calling. The NoiseFit Vortex is equipped with Tru Sync for better calling and features over 150 watch faces and several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, a sleep tracker, and a step counter. The smartwatch is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and is said to offer up to seven days of battery life.

NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch price in India

The newly launched NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch is available for an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale starting June 12 at 12 pm. The watch can be purchased on the NoiseFit website.

The latest smartwatch from Noise comes in three different colour variants — Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Rose Pink, and Space Blue.

NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch specifications, features

The NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch sports a circular dial with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch also has two physical side buttons. The latest offering from the Indian manufacturer features Bluetooth calling powered by True Sync technology. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch's display.

Additionally, the smartwatch features more than 150 customisable watch faces and several sports modes like running, cycling, and trekking. It is also equipped with health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, among others. The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and features Bluetooth 5.3.

The NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch is claimed to last up to one week on a single charge. The listing for the product on the official website also says that the smartwatch allows users to track their activities, get health insights and more via the NoiseFit app, available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Other highlights of the device include other features like a female health tracker, stress measurement and one-step pairing. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise NoiseFit Vortex

Noise NoiseFit Vortex

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Rose Pink, and Space Blue
Display Size 38mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch, NoiseFit, NoiseFit Vortex launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Channels' Feature That Lets Organisations Broadcast Updates to Followers
Instagram 'Most Important Platform' for Paedophiles Spreading Child Sex Abuse Content: WSJ, Stanford University
NoiseFit Vortex Smartwatch With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Available on Amazon India With a Big Discount: See Price
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  4. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
  5. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update Reportedly Rolling Out: How to Download
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  8. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  9. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  10. Amazon Plans to Introduce Ad Tier for Prime Video Streaming Service: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Decentralised Apps' Safety Touted by Former Twitter India Head After Recent YouTube Channel Hacks
  2. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Global Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications From the Chinese Variant
  4. Instagram 'Most Important Platform' for Paedophiles Spreading Child Sex Abuse Content: WSJ, Stanford University
  5. NoiseFit Vortex Smartwatch With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Channels' Feature That Lets Organisations Broadcast Updates to Followers
  7. Expend4bles Trailer: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham Prepare to Stop ‘World War III’
  8. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update for Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Rolling Out: Report
  9. UK to Host World's First Global Summit on AI Safety and Regulation: Details
  10. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as US SEC Cracks Down on Crypto, Most Altcoins Record Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.