Realme 11 Pro 5G series was launched in India on Thursday. The lineup includes the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G models. The phones were released in China earlier this year in May. They sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved displays and are powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs paired with Mali-G68 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handsets are offered in three different colour variants. The Realme 11 Pro model is available in three storage variants while the Pro+ model is available in two.

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 11 Pro 5G is listed at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are marked at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The phone will be available for sale starting at 12 PM IST on June 16 through Amazon, the Realme website and select retail stores.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is available in two storage configurations. The 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 29,999. The phone will be available for sale starting at 12 PM IST on June 15 through the same channels as the base model. Both phones will be offered for an early access sale on June 8 from 6 PM to 8 PM IST, where customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on the models.

The company announced that customers with select bank card access can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 on the Realme 11 Pro+, whereas they can save up to Rs. 1,500 on the Realme 11 Pro.

Both Realme 11 Pro variants will be available in three colour options - Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige.

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G specifications, features

The phones feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved displays with a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin on top out-of-the-box. They are powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs paired with Mali-G68 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, there's a dual rear camera unit on the base Realme 11 Pro 5G that includes a 100-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor with Super OIS support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Both models pack 5,000mAh batteries with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support on the Realme 11 Pro+ and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support on the base Realme 11 Pro.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.