Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G come equipped with up to 20GB expandable virtual RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2023 13:08 IST
Realme 11 Pro 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

The phones are offered in Astral Black, Oasis Green and Sunrise Beige colourways

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G models boot Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 skin on top
  • Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary rear sensor
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G features a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor

Realme 11 Pro 5G series was launched in India on Thursday. The lineup includes the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G models. The phones were released in China earlier this year in May. They sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved displays and are powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs paired with Mali-G68 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handsets are offered in three different colour variants. The Realme 11 Pro model is available in three storage variants while the Pro+ model is available in two.

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 11 Pro 5G is listed at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are marked at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The phone will be available for sale starting at 12 PM IST on June 16 through Amazon, the Realme website and select retail stores.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is available in two storage configurations. The 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 29,999. The phone will be available for sale starting at 12 PM IST on June 15 through the same channels as the base model. Both phones will be offered for an early access sale on June 8 from 6 PM to 8 PM IST, where customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on the models.

The company announced that customers with select bank card access can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 on the Realme 11 Pro+, whereas they can save up to Rs. 1,500 on the Realme 11 Pro. 

Both Realme 11 Pro variants will be available in three colour options - Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige.

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G specifications, features

The phones feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved displays with a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin on top out-of-the-box. They are powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs paired with Mali-G68 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, there's a dual rear camera unit on the base Realme 11 Pro 5G that includes a 100-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor with Super OIS support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Both models pack 5,000mAh batteries with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support on the Realme 11 Pro+ and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support on the base Realme 11 Pro. 

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Read detailed Realme 11 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro 5G price in India, Realme 11 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
UK Unveils Tougher Rules for Crypto Sector, Will Curb Advertising With 'Cooling Off' Periods, Risk Warnings
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as US SEC Cracks Down on Crypto, Most Altcoins Record Losses

Related Stories

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Available on Amazon India With a Big Discount: See Price
  3. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, More Tipped: Details
  5. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update Reportedly Rolling Out: How to Download
  6. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  7. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
  8. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  9. This New WhatsApp Feature Will Broadcast Updates, Sports Scores, More
  10. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
#Latest Stories
  1. Decentralised Apps' Safety Touted by Former Twitter India Head After Recent YouTube Channel Hacks
  2. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Global Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications From the Chinese Variant
  4. Instagram 'Most Important Platform' for Paedophiles Spreading Child Sex Abuse Content: WSJ, Stanford University
  5. NoiseFit Vortex Smartwatch With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Channels' Feature That Lets Organisations Broadcast Updates to Followers
  7. Expend4bles Trailer: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham Prepare to Stop ‘World War III’
  8. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update for Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Rolling Out: Report
  9. UK to Host World's First Global Summit on AI Safety and Regulation: Details
  10. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as US SEC Cracks Down on Crypto, Most Altcoins Record Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.