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Nike Vegam Run Launched in India With Engineered Mesh Upper, Full-Length Foam Cushioning: Price, Features

The company has also confirmed plans to bring the Vegam Run to additional markets around the world in 2027.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 11:48 IST
Nike Vegam Run Launched in India With Engineered Mesh Upper, Full-Length Foam Cushioning: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Nike

Nike has launched the running shoe in several colour options

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Highlights
  • The Nike Vegam Run is priced at Rs. 3,795 in India
  • It features an engineered mesh upper and full-length foam cushioning
  • Nike developed the product from concept to launch in roughly five months
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Nike announced the Vegam Run on Thursday as its first running shoe designed specifically for India. The company says it has designed it to work for daily runs as well as regular, all-day wear. The running shoe focuses on cushioning, breathability, and durability. Developed using feedback from runners across India, the Vegam Run features an engineered mesh upper, full-length foam cushioning, and a textured rubber outsole. Nike also claims to have adopted a faster development process for the shoe.

Nike Vegam Run Price in India, Availability

Nike Vegam Run is priced at Rs. 3,795 in India. The running shoe will go on sale from November 1 through Flipkart and select retail locations. Wider distribution across Nike's retail partners in India is planned for spring 2027. The company has also confirmed plans to bring the Vegam Run to additional markets around the world in 2027.

Nike Vegam Run Features

According to Nike, the Vegam Run was developed using feedback from Indian runners. The company has especially emphasized making a running shoe that is suitable for both exercise and everyday use. The shoe features an engineered mesh upper, which is designed to provide lightweight breathability and a comfortable fit. It is paired with full-length foam cushioning intended to deliver a soft, responsive ride and support all-day wear.

Completing the design is a stacked, textured rubber outsole, while rubber around the perimeter is claimed to improve durability and extend the shoe's lifespan. Nike has also integrated pull tabs to make the shoe easier to put on and take off. The company also plans to offer an After Dark Tour colourway to mark the Mumbai stop of the running event scheduled for December.

Nike also cited the Vegam Run's development process as another notable aspect of the launch. According to the company, it moved from the initial design brief to a confirmed product in 55 days. This journey from concept to launch took roughly five months. The approach is said to have involved aligning its product, marketplace, and manufacturing teams around a focused brief.

According to Nike, the Vegam Run reflects its effort to grow running in India by offering footwear that can accommodate daily miles and regular wear at a more accessible price point.

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Further reading: Nike Vegam Run, Nike Vegam Run Price in India, Nike Vegam Run Specifications, Nike
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Nike Vegam Run Launched in India With Engineered Mesh Upper, Full-Length Foam Cushioning: Price, Features
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