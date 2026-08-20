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Lava Bold N4 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Design and Durability Details Teased

Lava Bold N4 Lite will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 17:02 IST
Lava Bold N4 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Design and Durability Details Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

Lava Bold N4 Lite will feature a 3.5mm audio jack

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N4 Lite will sport a flat rear panel
  • Lava Bold N4 Lite will be offered in a gold shade
  • Lava has yet to reveal the phone’s key specifications
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Lava Bold N4 Lite is confirmed to launch in India soon, as a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone has now been made live in the country on an e-commerce platform. Along with the launch confirmation, the microsite also reveals availability details while teasing the design, colourway, and durability rating of the Lava Bold N4 Lite. The new Bold series handset will succeed the Lava Bold N2 Lite, which was launched in India earlier this year. The budget phone features a 6.75-inch display, along with a single 13-megapixel camera on the back. It is powered by a Unisoc SoC.

Lava Bold N4 Lite Set to Launch in India on August 27

A dedicated microsite for a new Lava smartphone is now live, confirming that the Lava Bold N4 Lite will be launched in India on August 27 at 12 pm IST. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon in at least a gold colourway. The Noida-based smartphone maker claims that the Lava Bold N4 Lite will ship with an MIL-STD-810H military-grade rating for drop and shock protection.

As it does for other Lava smartphones, the tech firm has confirmed that buyers of the Lava Bold N4 Lite will be provided with free doorstep service at home. In terms of design, the Lava Bold N4 Lite is teased to sport a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera island placed in the top-left corner. The power button and the volume controls appear on the right side of the phone. It will also feature a flat frame, finished in a golden hue.

The USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom of the Lava Bold N4 Lite. On the right side of the charging port, the phone will feature a microphone cutout and a 3.5mm audio jack. On top of this, the Lava Bold N4 Lite will feature a speaker grille on the left side of the USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the vertically aligned Lava branding will be placed in the bottom-left corner of the phone's rear panel.

As previously mentioned, the Lava Bold N4 Lite will succeed the Lava Bold N2 Lite, which was launched in India on April 1 at a starting price of Rs. 7,399. To recap, it sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate. An octa-core Unisoc 9863A chipset powers the Lava Bold N2 Lite. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and a single 13-megapixel rear camera.

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Further reading: Lava Bold N4 Lite, Lava, Lava Bold N4 Lite India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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