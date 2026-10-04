Best Earbuds Under Rs 7,000 to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 are set to bring discounts on a range of consumer electronics, including true wireless stereo earbuds. Amazon's sale will begin on October 8, while Flipkart's sale will open to all customers on October 9, with early access starting a day earlier for eligible users. Ahead of the sales, Flipkart has already started promoting deals on earbuds from brands including OnePlus, Samsung, JBL, Nothing, Huawei, and Sony, with several models available for under Rs. 7,000.

Best Earbuds Under Rs 7,000 in Upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Sale

OnePlus Buds 4

The OnePlus Buds 4 feature an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter with dual DACs, along with up to 55dB adaptive ANC. They also offer a Transparency mode, three microphones on each earbud for calls, and a low-latency Gaming Mode with latency as low as 47ms. AI Translation is also supported.

Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing and LHDC 5.0 handle connectivity. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC off, while the case can take total playback time to 45 hours. A 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of playback, according to the company.

Key Specifications

11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter, dual DACs

Up to 55dB adaptive ANC

Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity, LHDC 5.0

Up to 45 hours of total playback

47ms low-latency Gaming Mode

IP55 rating

OnePlus Buds 4 Price in India

The OnePlus Buds 4 have an MRP of Rs. 6,499, but the effective sale price is Rs. 5,999. They are available in Storm Grey and Zen Green shades.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core feature dynamic drivers with active noise cancellation and call noise reduction. Each earbud has three microphones, while Samsung's Galaxy AI Interpreter can provide real-time translation during face-to-face conversations.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, multi-device connectivity and Auto Switch support. The earbuds are said to offer up to 35 hours of total playback with the case when ANC is off, or up to 20 hours with ANC enabled. They also carry an IP54 dust and splash resistant rating.

Key Specifications

Dynamic drivers with ANC

Three microphones on each earbud

Galaxy AI Interpreter

Bluetooth 5.4 and multi-device connectivity

Up to 35 hours of total playback

IP54 rating

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are available at an effective sale price of Rs. 3,399, down from their MRP of Rs. 9,999. They come in Black and White colourways.

JBL Tune Beam 2

The JBL Tune Beam 2 uses 10mm drivers with adaptive noise cancellation and call noise cancellation. Six microphones handle calls, while TalkThru lets users hear their surroundings without removing the earbuds. JBL's Spatial Sound feature is also supported, with further audio controls available through the JBL Headphones app.

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 and support Google Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity. They are claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback without ANC, with the case extending total battery life to 48 hours. With ANC enabled, playback is rated at up to 10 hours.

Key Specifications

10mm drivers

Adaptive ANC and TalkThru

Six microphones for call noise cancellation

Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity

Up to 48 hours of total playback

IP54 rating

JBL Tune Beam 2 Price in India

The JBL Tune Beam 2 are available for Rs. 4,999 during the sale, compared to their original MRP of Rs. 11,999. The earbuds come in Black, Blue and White finishes.

Nothing Ear A

The Nothing Ear A features 11mm dynamic drivers and up to 45dB ANC, along with a Transparency mode. It supports multipoint connectivity, in-ear detection and pinch controls, while the Nothing X app lets users adjust the sound. The earbuds can also access ChatGPT through a pinch-to-speak action when paired with a compatible Nothing phone.

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity comes with SBC, AAC and LDAC codec support. The earbuds can offer up to 42.5 hours of total playback with the charging case. The earbuds have an IP54 rating, while the case is rated IPX2 for protection against dust and splash ingress.

Key Specifications

11mm dynamic drivers

Up to 45dB ANC and Transparency mode

Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity

SBC, AAC and LDAC support

Up to 42.5 hours of total playback

IP54-rated earbuds

Nothing Ear A Price in India

The Nothing Ear A is priced at Rs. 5,999 in the sale, compared to its MRP of Rs. 9,999. It is offered in Black, White and Yellow colour options.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 feature 10mm dynamic drivers with Multi-Mode ANC, call noise cancellation and Multi-EQ audio tuning. Touch controls handle playback and other functions, while Bluetooth 5.4 supports connections to two devices simultaneously.

Huawei claims up to 50 hours of total playback with ANC turned off, or up to 10 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds support SBC, AAC and mSBC codecs and carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

10mm dynamic drivers

Multi-Mode ANC and call noise cancellation

Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity

SBC, AAC and mSBC codec support

Up to 50 hours of total playback

IP54 rating

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Price in India

Offered in Black and White colour options, Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 is available for Rs. 5,499 in the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 7,999.

Sony WF-C510

The Sony WF-C510 uses 6mm drivers and supports Ambient Sound Mode, allowing users to hear their surroundings while listening. It also features Voice Focus for calls and Sony's DSEE audio processing, while the Headphones Connect app provides additional sound controls.

Bluetooth 5.3 and Sony's Multipoint Connection allow the earbuds to stay connected to two devices. Battery life reaches up to 11 hours on the earbuds and 22 hours with the case, according to the company. A five-minute quick charge provides up to an hour of playback, while the earbuds carry an IPX4 splash-resistant rating.

Key Specifications

6mm drivers with DSEE

Ambient Sound Mode and Voice Focus

Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint Connection

Up to 22 hours of total playback

Five-minute charge for up to one hour of playback

IPX4 rating

Sony WF-C510 Price in India

Sony's WF-C510 can be bought during the sale for Rs. 5,990, against its original MRP of Rs. 8,990. It is available in Black, Blue, White and Yellow.

Readers should note that the prices shown here are based on the current listings, but they may not be the final prices once the sales go live. Bank offers, coupons and exchange deals can also bring the cost down, depending on the model and payment method.

Bank Offers in Upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Sale

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 starts on October 8. Shoppers using eligible SBI Debit or Credit Cards can get 10 percent off, with the discount going up to Rs. 13,750, including the bonus discount. Amazon has also started listing select early deals. Adding an SBI Card to Amazon can get customers up to Rs. 50 cashback.

Over on Flipkart, eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can get 10 percent off. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can also get 10 percent savings. Super.money is offering 10 percent cashback on the first transaction, while BHIM, CRED and Paytm are among the listed UPI options. The exact discount depends on the product and payment method, so shoppers are advised to check the offer details before you buy.

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