Technology News
English Edition

Best Earbuds Under Rs 7,000 to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale

Amazon's sale begins on October 8, followed by Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale on October 9.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 October 2026 15:00 IST
Best Earbuds Under Rs 7,000 to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale

OnePlus Buds 4 (pictured) are available for Rs. 5,999 on Amazon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are listed at Rs. 3,399
  • JBL Tune Beam 2 are priced at Rs. 4,999
  • Bank offers can lower prices during the festive sales
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 are set to bring discounts on a range of consumer electronics, including true wireless stereo earbuds. Amazon's sale will begin on October 8, while Flipkart's sale will open to all customers on October 9, with early access starting a day earlier for eligible users. Ahead of the sales, Flipkart has already started promoting deals on earbuds from brands including OnePlus, Samsung, JBL, Nothing, Huawei, and Sony, with several models available for under Rs. 7,000.

Best Earbuds Under Rs 7,000 in Upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Sale

OnePlus Buds 4

The OnePlus Buds 4 feature an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter with dual DACs, along with up to 55dB adaptive ANC. They also offer a Transparency mode, three microphones on each earbud for calls, and a low-latency Gaming Mode with latency as low as 47ms. AI Translation is also supported.oneplus buds 4 review5

Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing and LHDC 5.0 handle connectivity. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC off, while the case can take total playback time to 45 hours. A 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of playback, according to the company.

Key Specifications

  • 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter, dual DACs
  • Up to 55dB adaptive ANC
  • Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity, LHDC 5.0
  • Up to 45 hours of total playback
  • 47ms low-latency Gaming Mode
  • IP55 rating

OnePlus Buds 4 Price in India

The OnePlus Buds 4 have an MRP of Rs. 6,499, but the effective sale price is Rs. 5,999. They are available in Storm Grey and Zen Green shades.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core feature dynamic drivers with active noise cancellation and call noise reduction. Each earbud has three microphones, while Samsung's Galaxy AI Interpreter can provide real-time translation during face-to-face conversations.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, multi-device connectivity and Auto Switch support. The earbuds are said to offer up to 35 hours of total playback with the case when ANC is off, or up to 20 hours with ANC enabled. They also carry an IP54 dust and splash resistant rating.

Key Specifications

  • Dynamic drivers with ANC
  • Three microphones on each earbud
  • Galaxy AI Interpreter
  • Bluetooth 5.4 and multi-device connectivity
  • Up to 35 hours of total playback
  • IP54 rating

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are available at an effective sale price of Rs. 3,399, down from their MRP of Rs. 9,999. They come in Black and White colourways.

JBL Tune Beam 2

The JBL Tune Beam 2 uses 10mm drivers with adaptive noise cancellation and call noise cancellation. Six microphones handle calls, while TalkThru lets users hear their surroundings without removing the earbuds. JBL's Spatial Sound feature is also supported, with further audio controls available through the JBL Headphones app.jbl tb2 1

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 and support Google Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity. They are claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback without ANC, with the case extending total battery life to 48 hours. With ANC enabled, playback is rated at up to 10 hours.

Key Specifications

  • 10mm drivers
  • Adaptive ANC and TalkThru
  • Six microphones for call noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity
  • Up to 48 hours of total playback
  • IP54 rating

JBL Tune Beam 2 Price in India

The JBL Tune Beam 2 are available for Rs. 4,999 during the sale, compared to their original MRP of Rs. 11,999. The earbuds come in Black, Blue and White finishes.

Nothing Ear A

The Nothing Ear A features 11mm dynamic drivers and up to 45dB ANC, along with a Transparency mode. It supports multipoint connectivity, in-ear detection and pinch controls, while the Nothing X app lets users adjust the sound. The earbuds can also access ChatGPT through a pinch-to-speak action when paired with a compatible Nothing phone.nothing ear a case review8

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity comes with SBC, AAC and LDAC codec support. The earbuds can offer up to 42.5 hours of total playback with the charging case. The earbuds have an IP54 rating, while the case is rated IPX2 for protection against dust and splash ingress.

Key Specifications

  • 11mm dynamic drivers
  • Up to 45dB ANC and Transparency mode
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity
  • SBC, AAC and LDAC support
  • Up to 42.5 hours of total playback
  • IP54-rated earbuds

Nothing Ear A Price in India

The Nothing Ear A is priced at Rs. 5,999 in the sale, compared to its MRP of Rs. 9,999. It is offered in Black, White and Yellow colour options.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 feature 10mm dynamic drivers with Multi-Mode ANC, call noise cancellation and Multi-EQ audio tuning. Touch controls handle playback and other functions, while Bluetooth 5.4 supports connections to two devices simultaneously.

Huawei claims up to 50 hours of total playback with ANC turned off, or up to 10 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds support SBC, AAC and mSBC codecs and carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

  • 10mm dynamic drivers
  • Multi-Mode ANC and call noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity
  • SBC, AAC and mSBC codec support
  • Up to 50 hours of total playback
  • IP54 rating

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Price in India

Offered in Black and White colour options, Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 is available for Rs. 5,499 in the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 7,999.

Sony WF-C510

The Sony WF-C510 uses 6mm drivers and supports Ambient Sound Mode, allowing users to hear their surroundings while listening. It also features Voice Focus for calls and Sony's DSEE audio processing, while the Headphones Connect app provides additional sound controls.sony wf c520 review g360 sony inline4

Bluetooth 5.3 and Sony's Multipoint Connection allow the earbuds to stay connected to two devices. Battery life reaches up to 11 hours on the earbuds and 22 hours with the case, according to the company. A five-minute quick charge provides up to an hour of playback, while the earbuds carry an IPX4 splash-resistant rating.

Key Specifications

  • 6mm drivers with DSEE
  • Ambient Sound Mode and Voice Focus
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint Connection
  • Up to 22 hours of total playback
  • Five-minute charge for up to one hour of playback
  • IPX4 rating

Sony WF-C510 Price in India

Sony's WF-C510 can be bought during the sale for Rs. 5,990, against its original MRP of Rs. 8,990. It is available in Black, Blue, White and Yellow.

Readers should note that the prices shown here are based on the current listings, but they may not be the final prices once the sales go live. Bank offers, coupons and exchange deals can also bring the cost down, depending on the model and payment method.

Model MRP Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 9,999 Rs. 3,399 Buy Here
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here
Nothing Ear A Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Here
Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Here
Sony WF-C510 Rs. 8,990 Rs. 5,990 Buy Here

Bank Offers in Upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Sale

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 starts on October 8. Shoppers using eligible SBI Debit or Credit Cards can get 10 percent off, with the discount going up to Rs. 13,750, including the bonus discount. Amazon has also started listing select early deals. Adding an SBI Card to Amazon can get customers up to Rs. 50 cashback.

Over on Flipkart, eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can get 10 percent off. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can also get 10 percent savings. Super.money is offering 10 percent cashback on the first transaction, while BHIM, CRED and Paytm are among the listed UPI options. The exact discount depends on the product and payment method, so shoppers are advised to check the offer details before you buy.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Striking design with a nice colour choice
  • Excellent sound and call quality
  • ANC
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • The case isn't as sturdy as Ear and is prone to scratches
  • Lacks LHDC codec support
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bright, colourful sound
  • Good battery life
  • DSEE support
  • 360 Audio Reality support
  • Multi-point connectivity
  • Bad
  • No ANC
  • No high-end audio codec support
Read detailed Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Flipkart Sale, TWS earbuds, earbuds under Rs 7000, best earbuds
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo K14 Plus vs Redmi 17 vs Realme 16x: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared
Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Will Launch on October 30; Pre-Orders Now Live

Related Stories

Best Earbuds Under Rs 7,000 to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Best Laptops Under Rs. 90,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale
  3. Best Earbuds Under Rs 7,000 to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale
  4. Best TVs Under Rs. 50,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale
  5. Apple Watch Series 12 Review: Familiar Looks, Tracks Like a Beast
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Nothing Deals Revealed for Phone 4 Series, CMF Buds Lineup, More Ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  3. F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 Join PS Plus in October
  4. Samsung Galaxy A08 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G99+ SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Unveiled With Clip-On Design, Up to 9.5 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Gets Jade Mist Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Hack Losses Reach $768 Million in September, Marking 2026’s Worst Month
  8. Nike Apex Racing Shoe Launched With Double-Stacked Air Zoom Platform, Carbon Fibre Flyplate
  9. India Sees Stronger Centralised Crypto Exchange Inflows Than Singapore, Australia
  10. Google Announces Gemini 4 Argon With Longer Output Limit: See Features, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »