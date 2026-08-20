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  • Vivo Y31T 5G Price in India Tipped Days After Firm Revealed Full Specifications List Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y31T 5G Price in India Tipped Days After Firm Revealed Full Specifications List Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y31T 5G will be offered in Crimson Red, Golden Mist, and Seashore colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 15:47 IST
Vivo Y31T 5G Price in India Tipped Days After Firm Revealed Full Specifications List Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y31T 5G is confirmed to feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y31T 5G will sport a 6.75-inch LCD screen
  • Vivo Y31T 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC
  • Vivo Y31T 5G will feature up to 6GB of RAM
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Vivo Y31T 5G was recently spotted on the company's website, confirming its imminent launch in India. The listing revealed everything about the upcoming smartphone, except for the pricing details and launch date. Days after its listing went live, the price of the Vivo Y31T 5G's base RAM and storage configuration has surfaced online, suggesting that it will be a mid-range handset. The Vivo Y31T 5G is already confirmed to go on sale in the country in three colour options and three storage variants. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset, while carrying a dual rear camera unit.

Vivo Y31T 5G Price in India (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) has shared the pricing of an upcoming Vivo Y series smartphone. The leaker claims that the Vivo Y31T 5G will be launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, since the tech firm has yet to confirm the pricing details, one must take this information with a pinch of salt. Similarly, the exact launch date of the Vivo Y31T 5G remains under wraps. As previously mentioned, this comes shortly after the phone was listed on the Vivo India online store.

We already know that the Vivo Y31T 5G will be available for purchase in India via the Vivo online store in Crimson Red, Golden Mist, and Seashore colour options and 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. In terms of features, the phone will ship with Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The handset will be equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,608 pixels) LCD screen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,250 nits peak brightness, and 83 percent NTSC coverage.

The Vivo Y31T 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. The chipset will feature six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. It will also ship with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handset will be backed by a 7,200mAh battery, while offering 44W wired fast charging support.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y31T 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) primary shooter, coupled with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) Bokeh camera. It will also sport an 8-megapixel (f/2.05) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will also boast a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It will be 8.39mm thick and weigh about 219g.

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Further reading: Vivo Y31T 5G, Vivo, Vivo Y31T 5G Price in India, Vivo Y31T 5G India Launch, Vivo Y31T 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo Y31T 5G Price in India Tipped Days After Firm Revealed Full Specifications List Ahead of Launch
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