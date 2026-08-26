Redmi 17C 5G has been launched in Singapore as a new budget smartphone with a 6.9-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and supports 5G networks. It comes with up to 4GB of physical RAM, a 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera and Xiaomi HyperOS 3. Notably, the Redmi 17C 5G was previously spotted on India's BIS certification website with the model number 2607FRNEAI, but Xiaomi has yet to announce an India launch date or confirm its availability in the country.

Redmi 17C 5G Price, Availability

The Redmi 17C 5G is priced at SGD 279 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in Singapore. Xiaomi also lists a 4GB + 64GB variant, although the provided product page does not specify a separate price for this configuration. The phone is available in Black, Brown and Purple colour options.

Redmi 17C 5G Features, Specifications

The Redmi 17C 5G has a 6.9-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It offers up to 810 nits of brightness and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, along with Reading mode, DC dimming and TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye comfort. The phone is powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It supports 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Xiaomi notes that the available configurations can differ by region. It ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

For optics, the Redmi 17C 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both cameras support 1080p and 720p video recording at 30fps, along with features such as HDR, Night and Portrait modes. For audio, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio support and a 200 percent volume boost.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 17C 5G include 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G networks, along with dual SIM, microSD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It also features GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou for navigation, and has an accelerometer, electronic compass, ambient light sensor and virtual proximity sensor. Security options include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

Xiaomi packs a 6,000mAh battery in the Redmi 17C 5G with support for 33W fast charging. Xiaomi states that the battery can retain at least 80 percent of its capacity after 1,000 full charge cycles. The handset carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. The phone also features Wet Touch Technology 2.0, which allows the display to respond to touch when your hands are damp, oily or soapy. It measures 171.56mm x 79.47mm x 8.05mm and weighs 211g.

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