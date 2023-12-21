WhosNext2023
Technology News
Lava Storm 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Storm 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Storm 5G comes in Gale Green, and Thunder Black colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Storm 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Storm 5G
  • It will go on sale in the country starting next week
Lava Storm 5G has been launched in India on Thursday (December 21). The latest budget smartphone by domestic smartphone maker Lava International comes in two different colour options and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The Lava Storm 5G features a dual rear camera unit led. Support for face unlock, a 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are the other key specifications of the new Lava smartphone. It will go on sale in the country starting next week through Amazon.

Lava Storm 5G price in India, availability

The Lava Storm 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, Lava is providing the handset for a special introductory price tag of Rs. 11,999. It comes in Gale Green and Thunder Black colour options and will be available for purchase across Lava's e-store and Amazon starting December 28.

Lava Storm 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Storm 5G runs on Android 13. Lava is promising an upgrade to Android 14 and two years of security updates for the new handset. It boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre to house the selfie shooter. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. With the virtual RAM functionality, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

For optics, the Lava Storm 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit with LED flash. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with a screen flash. Further, the new handset comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Lava Storm 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication. The handset includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Storm 5G with support for 33W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 25 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 300 hours from a single charge. The handset measures 168.7x76.7x8.96mm and weighs 214 grams.

Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac at a 50 Percent Discount

Comment
