Lava Storm 5G India launch date has been set for this week, the domestic smartphone brand announced via X on Monday (December 18). Lava has released an official teaser video and posters, offering a slight glimpse at the design of the upcoming smartphone. The Lava Storm 5G is seen featuring a dual camera setup at the rear. The teasers suggest at least two colour options for the handset. The Lava Storm 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

The Lava Storm 5G will launch in India on December 21, as per teasers shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter). The smartphone brand has created a dedicated microsite on its website and Amazon India to tease the arrival of the new handset. As mentioned, the posters and videos show that the 5G smartphone will have a dual rear camera unit. Three circular-shaped rings housing camera sensors and LED flash are seen vertically arranged on the left corner of the rear. They also indicate black and green colour options for the device. It is seen with a power button on the left spine. It might double up as a fingerprint scanner as well.

Price details and specifications of the Lava Storm 5G are unknown at this moment. However, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claimed that it could be priced below Rs. 15,000. It is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The onboard memory could support expansion up to 16GB. It is also said to feature an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

The announcement about Lava Storm 5G comes nearly a month after the company unveiled the Lava Blaze 2 5G in the country at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Lava Blaze 2 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It carries a dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it sports an 8-megapixel camera at the front with a screen flash. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

