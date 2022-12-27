Technology News

Lava X3 (2022) price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava X3 (2022) comes in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black and Luster Blue shades

Highlights
  • Lava X3 (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • There is a 4,000mAh battery on the phone
  • Lava X3 (2022) supports 10W charging

Lava X3 (2022) will go on sale in India for the first time today (December 27) via Amazon. The entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC was unveiled in the country earlier this month. The Lava X3 (2022) features a 60Hz refresh rate display and gets a dual rear camera unit led by an 8-megapixel primary sensor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Customers can purchase the Lava X3 (2022) in three distinct colour options.

Lava X3 (2022) price in India, sale offers

Price of Lava X3 (2022) in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Luster Blue colour options.

As mentioned, the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting today. It was available for pre-order on the e-commerce website from December 20.

Amazon is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases of Lava X3 (2022 ) using AU Small Finance Bank credit cards. The e-commerce website is providing no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,167 and up to Rs. 300 cashback for purchases via City Union Bank Mastercard debit card. There are exchange discounts up to Rs. 6,550 as well.

Lava X3 (2022) specifications

The Lava X3 (2022) runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

For optics, Lava X3 (2022) has a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA sensor. The camera module also includes an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Lava X3 (2022) features a fingerprint sensor on the back and offers face unlock support. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 12 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Lava X3, Lava X3 price in India, Lava X3 Specifications, Lava, Lava X3 2022, Lava X3 2022 Price in India
