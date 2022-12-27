Lava X3 (2022) will go on sale in India for the first time today (December 27) via Amazon. The entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC was unveiled in the country earlier this month. The Lava X3 (2022) features a 60Hz refresh rate display and gets a dual rear camera unit led by an 8-megapixel primary sensor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Customers can purchase the Lava X3 (2022) in three distinct colour options.

Lava X3 (2022) price in India, sale offers

Price of Lava X3 (2022) in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Luster Blue colour options.

As mentioned, the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting today. It was available for pre-order on the e-commerce website from December 20.

Amazon is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases of Lava X3 (2022 ) using AU Small Finance Bank credit cards. The e-commerce website is providing no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,167 and up to Rs. 300 cashback for purchases via City Union Bank Mastercard debit card. There are exchange discounts up to Rs. 6,550 as well.

Lava X3 (2022) specifications

The Lava X3 (2022) runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

For optics, Lava X3 (2022) has a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA sensor. The camera module also includes an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Lava X3 (2022) features a fingerprint sensor on the back and offers face unlock support. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

