Lava X3 (2022), the India smartphone manufacturer's latest handset, was launched in in the country on Saturday. The newly launched Lava X3 (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and features 3GB of RAM. The company's budget smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, with an HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The 4G handset will be available to pre-order from Amazon starting December 20, according to Lava.

The Lava X3 (2022) follows the Lava X2 which launched in March.

Lava X3 (2022) price, availability

The Lava X3 (2022) is priced at Rs 6,999 for all three colour variants that come with 3 GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone will be available to pre-order on Amazon from December 20 at 12 PM.

Lava's latest smartphone will be sold in three different colour variants — Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue.

Customers who pre-order the Lava X3 (2022) from Amazon will also receive Lava ProBuds N11 in-ear bluetooth neckband worth Rs 2,999 at no extra cost, according to the company.

Lava X3 (2022) specifications

The Lava X3 (2022) runs on Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen, with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The Lava X3 (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC accompanied by 3GB of RAM.

The company's latest smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes an 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA sensor. The camera module also houses an LED flash. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera, housed in a teardrop-shaped notch at the centre. The handset only has 32GB of inbuilt storage, but includes a microSD slot for up to 512GB of expandable storage.

The smartphone includes a fingerprint sensor on the back and also offers face unlock support. The Lava X3 (2022) also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lava X3 (2022) packs a 4000mAh battery and supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

