Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava X3 (2022) With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4000 mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Lava X3 (2022) With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4000 mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The Lava X3 (2022) is available in three different colour variants — Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 12:50 IST
Lava X3 (2022) With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4000 mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

The Lava X3 (2022) features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • The Lava X3 (2022) features a dual rear camera setup
  • The handset runs on Android 12 (Go edition)
  • The Lava X3 (2022) includes a 3.5mm headphone jack

Lava X3 (2022), the India smartphone manufacturer's latest handset, was launched in in the country on Saturday. The newly launched Lava X3 (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and features 3GB of RAM. The company's budget smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, with an HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The 4G handset will be available to pre-order from Amazon starting December 20, according to Lava.

The Lava X3 (2022) follows the Lava X2 which launched in March.

Lava X3 (2022) price, availability

The Lava X3 (2022) is priced at Rs 6,999 for all three colour variants that come with 3 GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone will be available to pre-order on Amazon from December 20 at 12 PM.

Lava's latest smartphone will be sold in three different colour variants — Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue.

Customers who pre-order the Lava X3 (2022) from Amazon will also receive Lava ProBuds N11 in-ear bluetooth neckband worth Rs 2,999 at no extra cost, according to the company.

Lava X3 (2022) specifications

The Lava X3 (2022) runs on Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen, with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The Lava X3 (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC accompanied by 3GB of RAM.

The company's latest smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes an 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA sensor. The camera module also houses an LED flash. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera, housed in a teardrop-shaped notch at the centre. The handset only has 32GB of inbuilt storage, but includes a microSD slot for up to 512GB of expandable storage.

The smartphone includes a fingerprint sensor on the back and also offers face unlock support. The Lava X3 (2022) also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lava X3 (2022) packs a 4000mAh battery and supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava X3 (2022)

Lava X3 (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 12 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava X3, Lava X3 price in India, Lava X3 specifications, Lava
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OnePlus 11 Design Teased Ahead of Launch, Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad-Branded Triple Rear Camera Setup
Featured video of the day
Smart Tank 580: HP's All-in-One Printer

Related Stories

Lava X3 (2022) With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4000 mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slips Under $17,000 Again as Ether, Most Altcoins Record Losses
  2. OnePlus 11 Design, Hasselblad Camera Setup Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Watch the New Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
  4. Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote
  5. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  6. Twitter Backtracks on Policy to Remove Accounts Linking to Rival Services
  7. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  8. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  9. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Over 117,620 Scam Tokens Launched Into Crypto Market in 2022; Binance, Ethereum Most Used for Fraud: Report
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Soars to $435 Million in Its Opening Weekend
  3. Lava X3 (2022) With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4000 mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 11 Design Teased Ahead of Launch, Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad-Branded Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Twitter Backtracks on Policy to Remove Accounts Linking to Rival Social Media Services
  6. Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Muses on the Destructive Power of the First Atomic Bomb
  7. Bitcoin Slips Under $17,000 Again as Ether, Most Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
  8. Sam Bankman-Fried Said to Reverse Decision to Contest Extradition to the US
  9. Elon Musk Restores Journalists' Suspended Accounts After Twitter Poll, But Concerns Remain
  10. Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote on His Future
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.