Lava X3 Design Revealed in Leaked Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Lava X3 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 12:46 IST
Lava X3 Design Revealed in Leaked Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Lava X3 is tipped to feature dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Lava X3 is said to feature a 4,000mAh battery
  • It is currently listed on Amazon with a "coming soon" tag
  • Lava X3 could pack 3GB of RAM

Lava X3 is confirmed to launch in India soon as the Amazon landing page of the smartphone has gone live. Just days before its formal debut, images and entire specifications of the entry-level smartphone have leaked online. The Lava X3 is tipped to feature dual rear cameras and could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The Lava X3 is expected to succeed the Lava X2 that went official earlier in March.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with Pricebaba, has leaked the renders and specifications of Lava X3. The renders suggest a design similar to the previous Lava X2 model and showcase its fingerprint sensor, thinner bezels and waterdrop-style notch on the display, and more. The renders also show a dual rear camera unit arranged in a line, located on a rectangular-shaped camera island with round egdes. Further, the power button and the volume rockers are seen on the left spine of the smartphone.

Lava X3 specifications (rumoured)

As per the leak, the Lava X3 will run on Android 12 Go edition and sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. It could be powered by an unspecified MediaTek Helio processor with a clock speed of 2GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The handset is also said to feature 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The upcoming Lava X3 is said to be equipped with an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup at the back. For selfies, it may have a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It could also sport a fingerprint sensor at the back for authentication. Besides, it is tipped to include speakers located at the bottom of the handset. It is also said to feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lava is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery on the upcoming Lava X3. It is said to measure 9mm in thickness and 210 grams in weight.

The company has confirmed the launch of the Lava X3 in India, but it is yet to announce an official launch date. It is expected to come as a follow-up to Lava X2. Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the Lava X3 in India.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Further reading: Lava X3, Lava X2, Lava X3 Specifications, Lava X3 2022, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava X3 Design Revealed in Leaked Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
