OnePlus 11R Prototype Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Hint at IR Blaster, Alert Slider: Report

OnePlus 11R is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor primary sensor.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 13:48 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R is tipped to launch in early 2023 as a successor to the OnePlus 10R (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R will reportedly pack a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 11R said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The handset is expected to sport an AMOLED display

OnePlus 11R could reportedly be equipped with an alert slider and an infrared blaster (IR) for remote controls. Newly leaked images of a OnePlus 11R' prototype have given enthusiasts an insight on the upcoming smartphone's camera island, display and more. The OnePlus 11 series will reportedly comprise two smartphones – the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. The phone is tipped to arrive with OnePlus's iconic alert slider and curved display. It is also speculated to be the first phone from the company with an IR blaster.

According to leaked images shared by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 11R will be equipped with a triple-rear camera setup and an LED flash on the rear panel. The image also revealed that the upcoming phone will feature a camera module design similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T 5G — a rectangle-shaped camera module.

The OnePlus 11R will be the first OnePlus phone to debut with an IR blaster, as per the report. The smartphone is tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the same processor that was used on the OnePlus 10T 5G. The chipset is based on TSMC's 4nm process. However, its predecessor OnePlus 10R is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

Additionally, the OnePlus 11R will reportedly feature a 120Hz full-HD+ screen which also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, LPDDR5 RAM, a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone will feature a 16-megapixel snapper. Further, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, according to the report.

A previous leak about the OnePlus 11R suggested that the handset will offer 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. The phone was also tipped to provide support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

