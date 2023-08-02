Lava Yuva 2 was launched in India on Wednesday (August 2) as the latest budget offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The new smartphone comes with a glass back panel. Its display has a 90Hz refresh rate and features a waterdrop-style notch on the top. The Yuva 2 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset is offered in three different colour options and carries a dual rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel main sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 600 hours on a single charge.

Lava Yuva 2 price in India, availability

Lava Yuva 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Lavender colour options and is currently available for purchase through the Lava e-store in India.

Lava Yuva 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Yuva 2 runs on Android 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and pixel density of 269ppi. The screen has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Lava phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM. The handset supports up to 6GB of RAM through the virtual RAM feature.

For optics, the Lava Yuva 2 carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit with LED flash. The rear camera setup comes preloaded with camera modes and filters including HDR, portrait, beauty, and slow motion among others. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a screen flash. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Lava Yuva 2 include 4G, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Lava has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the handset and it also supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

The Lava Yuva 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 40 hours of talk time, up to 533 minutes of YouTube playback time, and a standby time of up to 600 hours with a single charge. Besides, it measures 164.96x76.1x8.7mm and weighs 202 grams.

