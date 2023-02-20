Lava Yuva Pro was launched last year in October as a budget offering from the domestic smartphone company. It seems like the smartphone has now has a successor, Lava Yuva 2 Pro, which is reportedly being sold offline. While Lava has made no official announcement regarding the launch of the Yuva 2 Pro, the smartphone was spotted for purchase via at least two Instagram pages. Lava Yuva Pro 2 is reportedly being sold for Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The domestic smartphone manufacturer launched the Lava Yuva Pro in October 2022. This phone came with a price tag of Rs. 7,799 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Now, while Lava hasn't made any official announcement regarding a successor to the Lava Yuva Pro, a leak suggests that the Lava Yuva 2 Pro has made its way to the market. Twitter user Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) noted at least two Instagram retailers selling the Lava Yuva 2 Pro at Rs. 8,499.

One of the posts suggests that the smartphone comes in a lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is seen in three possible colour options — Lavender, White, and Green. Meanwhile, another post hints at some of the specifications of the smartphone, which is said to feature additional 3GB virtual RAM along with 4GB RAM. As per the information provided, the Lava Yuva 2 Pro could get a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery and offer USB Type-C charging.

The smartphone is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The images suggest that the Lava Yuva 2 Pro could get a triple camera unit on the back, led by a 13-megapixel AI sensor. It could also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company is yet to reveal official specifications and pricing of the smartphone.

Last year, the Lava Yuva Pro was announced at Rs. 7,799. The smartphone is offered in three colour variants — Metallic Black, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Grey. It is also powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC, with a triple rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Similar to its successor, the smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.