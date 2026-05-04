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Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Chipset, Battery Capacity and Other Key Specifications Confirmed Weeks Ahead of Debut

The 2022-launched Lenovo Legion Y70 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 18:17 IST
Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Chipset, Battery Capacity and Other Key Specifications Confirmed Weeks Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will feature a hole punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will feature a VC cooling solution
  • The company has yet to reveal the camera features
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Lenovo is set to make its comeback to the gaming smartphone category with the launch of the new Legion Y70 (2026). The tech firm has been teasing the debut of the upcoming gaming handset for weeks. The company recently revealed the colour options and design of the new Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026). Weeks ahead of its arrival in China later this month, the tech firm has confirmed the various details about the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026), including its chipset and battery capacity. The new handset will feature a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with a vapour chamber cooling solution for thermal management.

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the tech firm has revealed that the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. On top of this, the gaming smartphone will be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution to avoid overheating and throttling, featuring a 5,500 sq mm heat dissipation area, offering 12W liquid metal thermal conductivity and 10W “high thermal conductivity gel” (translated from Chinese).

lenovo legion y70 2026 inline Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026)

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will feature a dedicated gaming antenna
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

 

The new Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will also boast a proprietary gaming antenna on the right side for enhanced network connectivity during gaming, along with AI signal detection and automatic network switching features. Additionally, the upcoming Legion handset is confirmed to be backed by an 8,000mAh “Star Ring” battery. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide up to two “full days” of battery backup on a single charge.

Lastly, the company has also confirmed that the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will boast a 2K resolution flat display. The tech firm claims that the screen will consume less power than 1.5K displays, owing to its AI-backed power optimisation.

In terms of the design, the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is shown to sport a triple rear camera system, housed inside a square-shaped camera module, along with an LED flash. On the front, it will feature a hole-punch display cutout, which might house the selfie camera.

We already know that the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will be launched in China on May 19. The company recently announced that it will host a dedicated launch event for its next line of devices, including the new Lenovo Legion Y900 gaming tablet and the Legion Y7000X gaming laptop.

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y70 2026, Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Y70 2026 Launch, Lenovo Legion Y70 2026 Specifications, Lenovo Legion Y70
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Chipset, Battery Capacity and Other Key Specifications Confirmed Weeks Ahead of Debut
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