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Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Set to Make a Comeback in May After Nearly Four Years

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) was recently spotted in leaked hands-on images.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2026 13:33 IST
Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Set to Make a Comeback in May After Nearly Four Years

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y70 was launched in China in 2022

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) could feature three rear cameras
  • Lenovo Legion Y70 features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Lenovo has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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Lenovo launched its last Legion Y series gaming smartphone back in August 2022. Now, the tech firm has announced that it is coming back to the niche segment with its new Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026). The handset is confirmed to be launched in China next month. The phone will reportedly compete with the Red Magic 11 Pro lineup, which was unveiled by the smartphone maker in select global markets in November last year. The announcement comes soon after a Legion phone was spotted in a leaked real life image, which is said to be the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026). The handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit.

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Set to Launch in China in May

In a post on Weibo, the company confirmed on Monday that it will launch the “next-generation” (translated from Chinese) Lenovo Legion Y70 model in May, which is just a couple of weeks away. However, other details about the upcoming gaming smartphone, including its design, exact launch date, key specifications, features, and pricing, remain under wraps. The company is making a comeback to the segment after nearly four years. Its last gaming handset, the Lenovo Legion Y70, was unveiled in August 2022.

Meanwhile, a Legion phone was spotted in a leaked hands-on image, revealing its design. Reports suggest that the image belongs to the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026). The phone appeared with a triple rear camera unit and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped rear camera island. The vertically aligned Legion branding appeared on the phone's black rear panel. It might sport a flat panel, while featuring a power button and volume controls on the left side.

To recap, the last Lenovo Legion Y70 model was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,970 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options arrived at CNY 3,370 (roughly Rs. 46,000) and CNY 4,270 (roughly Rs. 58,000), respectively. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with a 5,100mAh battery.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 supports 68W wired fast charging, too. It is equipped with a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and videos calls.

Lenovo Legion Y70

Lenovo Legion Y70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 12
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Further reading: Lenovo, Red Magic, Lenovo Legion Y70 2026, Lenovo Legion Y70 2026 Launch, Lenovo Legion Y70 2026 Specifications, Lenovo Legion Y70, Red Magic 11 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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