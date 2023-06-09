Technology News

Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report

In March this year, Sheth was made the Global VP of Relame's Business and Corporate Strategy.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2023 18:54 IST
Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report

Madhav Sheth has been an integral part of Realme since 2018

Highlights
  • Honor is reportedly not planning to set up its own team in India
  • Sheth may be followed by executives across online and offline verticals
  • Neither Honor, nor Sheth has given any updates on these reports

Realme appointed Madhav Sheth as the VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) in March this year. After a successful phase with Realme, Sheth is reported to make an exit from the company soon. A new report has hinted that the former Realme India CEO may soon join as the head of Honor's India branch. With this, it is also being speculated that Honor, which was previously owned by Chinese brand Huawei, may re-enter India in August this year. Neither Honor, nor Sheth have given any updates on these reports.

An ET Telecom report has suggested that Honor's India partner PSAV Global Tech Private Limited is in discussion with formal Realme CEO Madhav Sheth as the smartphone company plans to again make its way to Indian markets. Another report from Gizmochina citing IANS sources has hinted at this development, mentioning that Sheth may be followed executives across online and offline verticals to join Honor India.

In March this year, Sheth was made the Global VP of Realme's Business and Corporate Strategy, which meant that he no longer stayed as the CEO of Realme India. Now, he is being reported to make his exit from the company soon, probably within a week. However, according to ET Telecom, Sheth has declined being in talks with PSAV Global Tech.

Meanwhile, Honor is reportedly not planning to set up its own team in India and may continue to rely on PSAV Global Tech for now. The company pulled down its operations in India last year amid geopolitical tensions between India and China. The move was confirmed by Honor CEO, Zhao Ming.

Sheth has been an integral part of Realme since 2018. However, he was reportedly absent from the Realme 11 Pro 5G series launch event in India recently.

Any confirmation on the news is still awaited. Neither Realme, nor Honor or Sheth. have revealed any information yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme India, Honor, Honor India
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store

Related Stories

Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  3. Here's How Much Zeiss Prescription Lenses for the Apple Vision Pro May Cost
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  5. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Get Different Chipset, Reduced RAM in India
  7. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Others Now Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart
  8. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  9. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Cricket Tournaments for Free in India
  10. Google Photos Has a New Trick for Tagging People: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report
  2. Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store
  3. AI in Current Form Lacks Logic, Reasoning; No Threat to Jobs: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  4. HODLer, No-Coiner, Bagholder, BTC Maximalist: Are You One of These Crypto Investors?
  5. General Motors Adopts Tesla's Charging Plug, Giving GM EV Owners Access to Supercharger Network
  6. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India
  7. Infinix Note 30 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 15,000; Will Feature Bypass Charging Solution
  8. Itel S23 Budget Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Photos Can Now Tag People Even if They Aren’t Facing the Camera: Report
  10. Apple Vision Pro Display Refresh Rate Revealed: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.