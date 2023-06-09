Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report

Realme appointed Madhav Sheth as the VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) in March this year. After a successful phase with Realme, Sheth is reported to make an exit from the company soon. A new report has hinted that the former Realme India CEO may soon join as the head of Honor's India branch. With this, it is also being speculated that Honor, which was previously owned by Chinese brand Huawei, may re-enter India in August this year. Neither Honor, nor Sheth have given any updates on these reports.

An ET Telecom report has suggested that Honor's India partner PSAV Global Tech Private Limited is in discussion with formal Realme CEO Madhav Sheth as the smartphone company plans to again make its way to Indian markets. Another report from Gizmochina citing IANS sources has hinted at this development, mentioning that Sheth may be followed executives across online and offline verticals to join Honor India.

In March this year, Sheth was made the Global VP of Realme's Business and Corporate Strategy, which meant that he no longer stayed as the CEO of Realme India. Now, he is being reported to make his exit from the company soon, probably within a week. However, according to ET Telecom, Sheth has declined being in talks with PSAV Global Tech.

Meanwhile, Honor is reportedly not planning to set up its own team in India and may continue to rely on PSAV Global Tech for now. The company pulled down its operations in India last year amid geopolitical tensions between India and China. The move was confirmed by Honor CEO, Zhao Ming.

Sheth has been an integral part of Realme since 2018. However, he was reportedly absent from the Realme 11 Pro 5G series launch event in India recently.

Any confirmation on the news is still awaited. Neither Realme, nor Honor or Sheth. have revealed any information yet.