Realme GT 7 Pro's AI Features, Colour Options Teased Ahead of November 4 Launch

Realme GT7 Pro will have an AI Sketch to Image feature to transform simple sketches into detailed pictures.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 13:43 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro is teased to be released in thee colourways in China

  • Realme is teasing the design and colour options of Realme GT 7 Pro
  • It will be the first handset in India to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • Realme UI 6.0 will launch along with the Realme GT 7 Pro
Realme GT 7 Pro will be unveiled on November 4 in China. Earlier this week, the Chinese tech brand officially announced that it would come to Indian market shortly. Now, during its 'The Dark Horse of AI' event, the brand has revealed some AI-based features coming to the Realme GT 7 Pro. The phone is confirmed to have the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is teased to be available in three colourways in China. Realme UI 6.0 will launch along with the Realme GT 7 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro's AI Features

While announcing its AI strategy at The Dark Horse of AI launch event, Realme offered a glimpse at the AI features of Realme GT 7 Pro. The brand states that the new handset with Realme's UI 6.0 interface will offer a dynamic and enhanced interactive experience powered by AI integration and fluid design.

The Realme GT7 Pro will have an AI Sketch to Image feature to transform simple sketches into detailed pictures. The AI Motion Deblur technology and AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity are claimed to enhance the clarity of pictures. For gaming, the handset will get an AI Game Super Resolution feature for lifting in-game visuals to 1.5K resolution. Realme states that this will provide an improved immersive and responsive gaming experience while playing titles like PUBG, and Genshin Impact.

Meanwhile, Realme is teasing the design and colour options of Realme GT 7 Pro in China through Weibo. It is confirmed to be available in Mars Exploration Edition, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White (translated from Chinese) shades.

Launch of Realme GT 7 Pro is scheduled for November 4 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). It is already teased to flaunt Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display with 2,000 nits of global peak brightness, over 6,000 nits of local peak brightness, and a 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The panel will have Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It will be the first handset in India to incorporate Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Anthropic Introduces New Analysis Tool in Claude That Can Write and Run JavaScript Code
Yooka-Replaylee Confirmed for Consoles, Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Teased

