Realme has scheduled an event that will take place later this week. At its upcoming presentation, dubbed 'The Dark Horse of AI' Realme says it will share its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for its devices. The consumer tech brand is expected to announce its strategic partnership with Google and Qualcomm at the event, which will take place on October 25. Additionally, the company will also share details about the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone, which will be launched in China on November 4. Notably, the handset is already confirmed to arrive with the recently launched octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Realme Announces AI-Focused Event

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Realme confirmed the date and time of 'The Dark Horse of AI' event. It is scheduled for 12:30pm local time (10am IST) on October 25. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and can be watched here. While the company is calling it a “launch event”, no new hardware is expected to be introduced.

Instead, the AI-focused event is expected to announce the Chinese brand's partnership with Google and Qualcomm. While the details are not available, it is likely that the company might use the Mountain View-based tech giant's Gemini AI models to power some of the upcoming AI features for its devices.

Qualcomm's involvement is relevant, given the company has already announced that its upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is likely that the smartphone maker is also collaborating with the chip maker to optimise deployment of certain on-device AI features. However, these are just speculations, and we will have to wait till the event to know for sure.

According to a FoneArena report, Realme is also expected to share details about new AI-powered features for its devices. Additionally, the company will reportedly also explain the Realme UI 6.0 interaction system which is designed for faster AI workflows.

The Chinese brand also stated that it will share “pre-news” about the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone. While it has not highlighted which details will be revealed, the design and AI features of the device is expected to be showcased.