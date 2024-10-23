Technology News
English Edition
  Realme Schedules 'The Dark Horse of AI' Event for October 25 to Reveal AI Strategy

Realme Schedules ‘The Dark Horse of AI’ Event for October 25 to Reveal AI Strategy

During the event, Realme is expected to announce its strategic partnership with Google and Qualcomm.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2024 18:55 IST
Realme Schedules ‘The Dark Horse of AI’ Event for October 25 to Reveal AI Strategy

Photo Credit: X/Realme

Realme will reportedly share details about new AI-powered features during the event

Highlights
  • The event will also share information about the Realme GT 7 Pro
  • The Realme event will start in India at 7:30am IST on October 25
  • Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Realme has scheduled an event that will take place later this week. At its upcoming presentation, dubbed 'The Dark Horse of AI' Realme says it will share its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for its devices. The consumer tech brand is expected to announce its strategic partnership with Google and Qualcomm at the event, which will take place on October 25. Additionally, the company will also share details about the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone, which will be launched in China on November 4. Notably, the handset is already confirmed to arrive with the recently launched octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Realme Announces AI-Focused Event

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Realme confirmed the date and time of 'The Dark Horse of AI' event. It is scheduled for 12:30pm local time (10am IST) on October 25. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and can be watched here. While the company is calling it a “launch event”, no new hardware is expected to be introduced.

Instead, the AI-focused event is expected to announce the Chinese brand's partnership with Google and Qualcomm. While the details are not available, it is likely that the company might use the Mountain View-based tech giant's Gemini AI models to power some of the upcoming AI features for its devices.

Qualcomm's involvement is relevant, given the company has already announced that its upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is likely that the smartphone maker is also collaborating with the chip maker to optimise deployment of certain on-device AI features. However, these are just speculations, and we will have to wait till the event to know for sure.

According to a FoneArena report, Realme is also expected to share details about new AI-powered features for its devices. Additionally, the company will reportedly also explain the Realme UI 6.0 interaction system which is designed for faster AI workflows.

The Chinese brand also stated that it will share “pre-news” about the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone. While it has not highlighted which details will be revealed, the design and AI features of the device is expected to be showcased.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
