Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased

Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India in November as well.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 13:48 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/@Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro will sport a Samsung quad micro curved display

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro could launch with an IP69-rated build
  • The handset will likely be backed by a 6,500mAh battery
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro may support 120W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India in November. Now, the company has confirmed the China launch date of the phone. Meanwhile, display details of the upcoming smartphone have also been teased. The phone is expected to launch in India in mid-November. It will come with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Previous reports have suggested that the AnTuTu score of the handset is higher than that of phone's with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and Apple's A18 Pro chipsets.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in China on November 4 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), according to a Weibo post by the company. realme gt 7 pro launch weibo realme inline realme

Notably, the company recently confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro would launch in India in November but did not specify a date. It is tipped to take place around mid-November with the phone being priced between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000 in the country. The preceding Realme GT 5 Pro launched in China in December 2023 but did not come to India.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications

The official teasers on Weibo suggest that the Realme GT 7 Pro will sport a Samsung quad micro-curved display with DC dimming as well as eye-protection technology. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. 

Flagship smartphones from competing brands like Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to carry the new Snapdragon chipset as well. For instance, the iQOO 13 will be unveiled in China on October 30 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will likely be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. It may come with an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset is expected to measure 9mm in thickness and carry an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition Gets $50 Price Cut After Season Pass, Early Access Cancellation

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  2. Anthropic's New Claude 3.5 Sonnet Can Complete Tasks on Your PCs
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  4. Google Pixel 9a Might Use the Same Main Camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  5. Managing Contacts on Linked Devices on WhatsApp to Get Easier
  6. Google Messages Rolls Out New Privacy and Spam Protection Features
  7. Bitcoin Records Minor Losses as Most Altcoins Move Sideways
  8. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Recording, AI Features Launched at This Price
  9. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  10. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools
  3. Samsung Neo QLED and Other TVs Get 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature in Ambient Mode
  4. WhatsApp Working on Ability to Create and Share Custom Sticker Packs: Report
  5. Anupam Kher Starrer The Signature Streaming Now on ZEE5
  6. Million Dollar Listing India OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch SonyLIV's Real Estate Based Series
  7. Do Patti OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s Mystery Thriller
  8. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  9. Huawei HarmonyOS Next With AI-Powered Features, New Customisations Announced: Compatible Devices, Features
  10. Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed, Here's When and How to Watch Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »