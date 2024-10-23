Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India in November. Now, the company has confirmed the China launch date of the phone. Meanwhile, display details of the upcoming smartphone have also been teased. The phone is expected to launch in India in mid-November. It will come with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Previous reports have suggested that the AnTuTu score of the handset is higher than that of phone's with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and Apple's A18 Pro chipsets.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in China on November 4 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), according to a Weibo post by the company.

Notably, the company recently confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro would launch in India in November but did not specify a date. It is tipped to take place around mid-November with the phone being priced between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000 in the country. The preceding Realme GT 5 Pro launched in China in December 2023 but did not come to India.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications

The official teasers on Weibo suggest that the Realme GT 7 Pro will sport a Samsung quad micro-curved display with DC dimming as well as eye-protection technology. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Flagship smartphones from competing brands like Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to carry the new Snapdragon chipset as well. For instance, the iQOO 13 will be unveiled in China on October 30 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will likely be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. It may come with an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset is expected to measure 9mm in thickness and carry an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.