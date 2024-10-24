Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch

Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in China on November 4 and is also set to arrive in India around the same time. Details about the upcoming handset, including expected features and price range, have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It has now revealed some key display features of the Realme GT 7 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. It will come with 2,000 nits of global peak brightness, over 6,000 nits of local peak brightness, and a 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ as well. It will have a Qualcomm in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

In a previous teaser, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will get a quad micro-curved display with DC dimming and eye-protection technology. It will carry the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset by Qualcomm.

Earlier leaks claim that the Realme GT 7 Pro could get a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset will likely come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and will likely measure 9mm in thickness.

Although the India launch date of the Realme GT 7 Pro has yet to be confirmed, previous reports suggest that it may be unveiled in the country in mid-November. The phone has been tipped to be priced between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000 in the country as well. Notably, the preceding Realme GT 5 Pro did not launch in India.

In China, the Realme GT 7 Pro launch is scheduled to take place on November 4 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).