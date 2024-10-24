Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch

Realme GT 7 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 October 2024 10:41 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme/@Weibo

Realme GT 7 Pro will sport a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro will carry a Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • The handset may come with an IP69-rated build
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro will likely carry a 6,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in China on November 4 and is also set to arrive in India around the same time. Details about the upcoming handset, including expected features and price range, have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It has now revealed some key display features of the Realme GT 7 Pro. 

Realme GT 7 Pro Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. It will come with 2,000 nits of global peak brightness, over 6,000 nits of local peak brightness, and a 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ as well. It will have a Qualcomm in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

In a previous teaser, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will get a quad micro-curved display with DC dimming and eye-protection technology. It will carry the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset by Qualcomm. 

Earlier leaks claim that the Realme GT 7 Pro could get a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset will likely come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and will likely measure 9mm in thickness.

Although the India launch date of the Realme GT 7 Pro has yet to be confirmed, previous reports suggest that it may be unveiled in the country in mid-November. The phone has been tipped to be priced between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000 in the country as well. Notably, the preceding Realme GT 5 Pro did not launch in India.

In China, the Realme GT 7 Pro launch is scheduled to take place on November 4 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Features, Realme GT 7 Pro Launch, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor MagicOS 9.0 Based on Android 15 With AI Features Unveiled: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  2. OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  5. Apple Brings Image Playground, ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest Beta Update
  6. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Launched Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy AI to Get Support for Four New Languages and Two New Dialects
  2. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 With Tensor G5 and Tensor G6 Chips to Offer Improved Efficiency: Report
  3. Apple Looks to Hire 400 Employees for New Retail Stores in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Other Cities: Report
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Renders Suggest Redesigned Camera Layout; Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Periscope Lens
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  6. Honor MagicOS 9.0 Based on Android 15 With AI Features Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  7. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 With Image Playground, ChatGPT Integration, More AI Features Rolls Out
  8. JWST Spots Isolated Supermassive Black Hole-Powered Quasars in the Early Universe
  9. 6,000-Year-Old Wheel Origin Discovered in Carpathian Mountains; Study Suggests Copper Miners Created World's 1st Wheel
  10. Neptunian Ridge Discovery: Scientists Map New Planet Zone in Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »