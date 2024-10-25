Technology News
Realme Patent Describes Foldable Device With Magnetic Components for One Hand Operation

Realme's foldable phone could feature magnetic components located along the device's frame, making it easy to open with one hand.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 October 2024
Realme Patent Describes Foldable Device With Magnetic Components for One Hand Operation

Photo Credit: CNIPA/ Realme

Magnetic components (410 and 420) could attract or repel both halves of the screen

  • Realme could be working on a foldable smartphone
  • A patent document describes the use of magnetic components
  • These components could help repel the halves of the foldable's display
Realme could be working on a new device with a foldable display, according to a patent document listed on China's patent and trademark website. The purported foldable is said to be equipped with magnetic components that could help the user fold and unfold the device with one hand. The book-style foldable is said to have two frames, connected by a hinge, and the company could use the technology described in the patent for smartphones as well as other consumer electronics devices.

Realme Patent Hints at Foldable With Magnetic Components

A patent document on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) spotted by 91Mobiles, Realme could be working on a new device with a foldable screen that could be used to build devices like a handset, tablet, or a portable gaming computer. The patent was filed in July 2023 and granted less than a year later, in March 2024.

The patent described in the document on suggests that the purported Realme foldable will be equipped with magnetic components that can repel or attract each other, making it easier for users to open and close the device with one hand. A control device will decide whether the magnets on either panel are attracted to each other, by activating or deactivating the magnetic field.

In order to control the movement of the magnetic element, the company's patent document suggests that the first magnetic element should be able to slide along the axis of the hinge. A drive unit would control how the first magnetic element moves, while the control unit would wait for user commands to control the drive unit.

While the technology in the patent document suggests that a foldable phone with magnetic technology could make using a larger device easier, it's worth keeping in mind that Realme CMO Francis Wong reportedly stated earlier this year that the company was hitting the brakes on its efforts to launch a foldable phone, due to factors such as durability and cost effectiveness. As a result, it could be a few years before the technology described in this patent is launched by the company.

Realme, Patents, Foldables
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
