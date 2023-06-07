Technology News
Realme C51 Surfaces on NBTC, BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon: Report

Realme C51 has also bagged the EEC, TKDN, and TUV Rheinland certifications along with NBTC and BIS certifications.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 June 2023 19:34 IST
Realme C55 (pictured) was launched earlier this year in March

Highlights
  • Realme C51 carries the model number RMX3830 on NBTC certification site
  • The handset might arrive as a budget offering
  • Realme is yet to reveal any details on Realme C51

Realme is reportedly planning to expand its C-series of smartphones with the launch of another handset. The purported smartphone is likely to be dubbed Realme C51. The smartphone has recently been spotted on several certification sites like NBTC, BIS, EEC, TKDN, and TUV Rheinland. The smartphone's listing son BIS suggests an imminent launch in India, however, the company is yet to share any details. Moreover, the Realme C51's specifications are yet to be known. Earlier this year in March, Realme C55 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10,999.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the purported Realme C51 phone has appeared on the NBTC certification site with model number RMX3830. The phone has also bagged the EEC, TKDN, and TUV Rheinland certifications. The smartphone is also spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, suggesting an imminent launch in India. However, none of these listings reveal any specifications of the rumoured handset.

Realme hasn't revealed any details about the launch or the key specifications of the Realme C51 as of now. The handset is expected to be a budget offering from the smartphone company.

In March, Realme launched the Realme C55 as an entry-level smartphone. It comes with an iPhone-like Dynamic Island lookalike, which Realme calls a Mini Capsule. It displays battery, step count, and data usage notifications. The handset sports a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Realme C55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 storage.

For optics, the Realme C55 packs a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and comes along with a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C55

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium-looking design
  • Bright 90Hz LCD panel
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good daylight imaging
  • 3.5mm headphone port
  • Bad
  • Lacks 5G connectivity
  • Software stutters and lags
  • Mini Capsule feature is half-baked
  • Too much bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Battery only lasts a day
Read detailed Realme C55 review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C51, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
