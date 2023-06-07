Realme is reportedly planning to expand its C-series of smartphones with the launch of another handset. The purported smartphone is likely to be dubbed Realme C51. The smartphone has recently been spotted on several certification sites like NBTC, BIS, EEC, TKDN, and TUV Rheinland. The smartphone's listing son BIS suggests an imminent launch in India, however, the company is yet to share any details. Moreover, the Realme C51's specifications are yet to be known. Earlier this year in March, Realme C55 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10,999.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the purported Realme C51 phone has appeared on the NBTC certification site with model number RMX3830. The phone has also bagged the EEC, TKDN, and TUV Rheinland certifications. The smartphone is also spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, suggesting an imminent launch in India. However, none of these listings reveal any specifications of the rumoured handset.

Realme hasn't revealed any details about the launch or the key specifications of the Realme C51 as of now. The handset is expected to be a budget offering from the smartphone company.

In March, Realme launched the Realme C55 as an entry-level smartphone. It comes with an iPhone-like Dynamic Island lookalike, which Realme calls a Mini Capsule. It displays battery, step count, and data usage notifications. The handset sports a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Realme C55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 storage.

For optics, the Realme C55 packs a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and comes along with a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger.

