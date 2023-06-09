Technology News

Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store

Amazon launched 'Kisan store' section in September 2021, letting farmers avail doorstep delivery of agri input products.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 June 2023 18:14 IST
Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store

Photo Credit: Reuters

A 'Kisan store' section was launched on the Amazon platform in September 2021

Highlights
  • Farmers can get doorstep delivery of agri input products via Kisan store
  • Amazon Fresh Supply Chain and Kisan, signed the MoU
  • This MoU help ensure access to high quality fresh products for consumers

E-commerce firm Amazon India on Friday signed an agreement with the government's premier agri-research body ICAR to guide farmers enrolled in its 'Kisan store' on scientific cultivation of different crops and help them achieve optimum yield and income.

A 'Kisan store' section was launched on the Amazon platform in September 2021. Farmers can avail of doorstep delivery of agri input products via Kisan store through assisted shopping at Amazon Easy stores.

The outcomes from a pilot project at Pune between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Amazon India have motivated to further expand the partnership, the company said in a statement.

On behalf of ICAR, U S Gautam, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), and Siddharth Tata, Product Leader, Amazon Fresh Supply Chain, and Kisan, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"ICAR will collaborate with Amazon for technologies, capacity building, and transfer of new knowledge," ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said on the occasion.

He also expressed hope for the success of this Public-Private-Peasants-Partnership (PPPP).

Asserting that technology holds immense potential to revolutionize the agricultural sector and uplift the lives of Indian farmers, Amazon India Director and Head- Fresh and Everyday Essentials- Harsh Goyal said: "This partnership will enable an ecosystem for the farming community, strengthening the 'farm to fork' supply chain." Amazon said this MoU in farmers partnership with Amazon Kisan store will help ensure access to high-quality fresh produce for consumers across India, including those ordering through Amazon Fresh.

Under the MoU, Amazon and ICAR will collaborate to extend the latest and most precise agriculture practices that have been developed by ICAR's extensive research to bridge the technical knowledge gaps in integrated cultivation by leveraging ICAR's KVK Knowledge network, it said.

KVKs strengthen a wider group of farmers by leveraging a technological base through the transfer of technology and capacity-building programs.

Additionally, ICAR and Amazon will work together on farmer engagement programs at KVKs, conducting demonstrations, trials, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance farming practices and farm profitability.

Furthermore, Amazon will provide training support and assist farmers in marketing their products through its online platform, facilitating direct connections with consumers, it added. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Kisan store
AI in Current Form Lacks Logic, Reasoning; No Threat to Jobs: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Related Stories

Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  3. Here's How Much Zeiss Prescription Lenses for the Apple Vision Pro May Cost
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  5. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Get Different Chipset, Reduced RAM in India
  7. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Others Now Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart
  8. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  9. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Cricket Tournaments for Free in India
  10. Google Photos Has a New Trick for Tagging People: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report
  2. Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store
  3. AI in Current Form Lacks Logic, Reasoning; No Threat to Jobs: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  4. HODLer, No-Coiner, Bagholder, BTC Maximalist: Are You One of These Crypto Investors?
  5. General Motors Adopts Tesla's Charging Plug, Giving GM EV Owners Access to Supercharger Network
  6. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India
  7. Infinix Note 30 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 15,000; Will Feature Bypass Charging Solution
  8. Itel S23 Budget Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Photos Can Now Tag People Even if They Aren’t Facing the Camera: Report
  10. Apple Vision Pro Display Refresh Rate Revealed: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.