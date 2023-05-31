Technology News

Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of June 6 Launch

The Realme C53 is powered by an octa-core SoC clocking up to 1.82GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 May 2023 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C53 is seen in a Champion Gold and Mighty Black colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C53 sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz display
  • The phone is equipped with 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support

Realme C53 will launch in Malaysia on June 6. The upcoming C-series smartphone will join the Realme C55 that was released earlier this year in March with the Mini Capsule feature. The new handset will also sport the Mini Capsule, which has been compared to Apple's Dynamic Island feature introduced with the iPhone 14 series last year. Realme listed the C53 on the company's website in Malaysia and revealed its complete specifications. It will be released in a single configuration, with two colour options.

Realme C53 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.74-inch display, the Realme C53 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 650nits. The phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC clocking up to 1.82GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, according to the official listing. It runs Android 13 with Realme UI T Edition on top out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Realme C53 is equipped with dual 50-megapixel rear camera sensors with AI-supported features. The slightly raised circular dual camera units are placed on a square camera module alongside an LED flash panel. The 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls is seen housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The dual nano SIM-supported phone also supports GPS, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It has two SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot, that supports expanding memory of up to 2TB.

Realme's C53 is offered in a single 6GB + 256GB configuration, with an expandable virtual RAM feature that adds up to an additional 6GB RAM from unused storage. The handset is available in Champion Gold and Mighty Black colour options. Weighing about 182 grams, the phone measures 167.3mm x 76.7mm x 7.49mm in size.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Realme C55

Realme C55

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium-looking design
  • Bright 90Hz LCD panel
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good daylight imaging
  • 3.5mm headphone port
  • Bad
  • Lacks 5G connectivity
  • Software stutters and lags
  • Mini Capsule feature is half-baked
  • Too much bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Battery only lasts a day
Read detailed Realme C55 review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme C53, Realme C53 specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
'Fascinating and Terrifying': Denmark PM Delivers Speech in Parliament Partly Written by ChatGPT
NASA Panel Studying Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, UFO Sightings to Hold First Public Meeting Ahead of Report

