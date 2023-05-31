Realme C53 will launch in Malaysia on June 6. The upcoming C-series smartphone will join the Realme C55 that was released earlier this year in March with the Mini Capsule feature. The new handset will also sport the Mini Capsule, which has been compared to Apple's Dynamic Island feature introduced with the iPhone 14 series last year. Realme listed the C53 on the company's website in Malaysia and revealed its complete specifications. It will be released in a single configuration, with two colour options.

Realme C53 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.74-inch display, the Realme C53 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 650nits. The phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC clocking up to 1.82GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, according to the official listing. It runs Android 13 with Realme UI T Edition on top out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Realme C53 is equipped with dual 50-megapixel rear camera sensors with AI-supported features. The slightly raised circular dual camera units are placed on a square camera module alongside an LED flash panel. The 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls is seen housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The dual nano SIM-supported phone also supports GPS, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It has two SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot, that supports expanding memory of up to 2TB.

Realme's C53 is offered in a single 6GB + 256GB configuration, with an expandable virtual RAM feature that adds up to an additional 6GB RAM from unused storage. The handset is available in Champion Gold and Mighty Black colour options. Weighing about 182 grams, the phone measures 167.3mm x 76.7mm x 7.49mm in size.

