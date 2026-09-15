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OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Revealed

OnePlus N6 Lite will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 13:29 IST
OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus N6 Lite will sport a flat rear panel

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 Lite will pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus N6 Lite will features a 120Hz display
  • OnePlus N6 Lite will support reverse wired charging
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OnePlus N6 Lite will be launched in India next week, the smartphone maker has announced. Moreover, the company has revealed key specifications and features of the upcoming handset, including its battery capacity and display details. The tech firm has also announced that the pricing and launch offers will be revealed on launch day next week. The upcoming OnePlus N6 Lite will be available in two colour options. It will also ship with multiple AI-powered features, including AI Clear Face and AI Eraser. The tech firm says that the handset will offer military-grade durability, too. However, the chipset and camera configuration remain under wraps.

OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Set for September 22

On Tuesday, the tech firm announced that its new OnePlus N6 Lite will be launched in India on September 22. As part of the announcement, the company has revealed key specifications and features of the upcoming phone. The OnePlus N6 Lite will be available for purchase in two colour options, namely Midnight Hype and Neo Green. The smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide up to three days of battery life on a single charge.

Moreover, the OnePlus N6 Lite is also claimed to deliver up to 26.8 hours of video playback, 29.9 hours of navigation via Google Maps, or 49.7 hours of phone calls on a single charge. The phone will launch with support for reverse wired charging, too, allowing users to charge other devices, including audio products. It is also claimed to retain more than 80 percent of its original battery health after six years of usage, and the handset has been tested for 1,600 charge cycles.

The OnePlus N6 Lite will also feature a 6.75-inch flat display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also support Aqua Touch, which allows users to use the phone with wet or damp fingers, or if there is moisture or oil on the surface. Further, the OnePlus N6 Lite is claimed to offer MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. The phone will be 8.95mm thick, while weighing about 215g.

Lastly, the smartphone maker says that the OnePlus N6 Lite will ship with 36 months of “Fluency Protection”. It will also launch with AI-backed tools like AI Clear Face and AI Eraser. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon, the OnePlus India online store, and select offline retail channels. More details will be revealed on the day of the launch.

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Further reading: OnePlus N6 Lite, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch, OnePlus N6 Lite Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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