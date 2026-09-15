BGMI is gearing up to roll out its 4.6 Update tomorrow, which will bring a fresh batch of content and experiences to the popular battle royale game. Ahead of the update, Krafton India has released yet another set of BGMI redeem codes. This means players get one more chance to claim limited-time in-game rewards. The latest drop includes 50 codes linked to the new Dr. Quirk Set. But as always, players will need to act quickly since each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 15

The latest BGMI redeem codes bring the Dr. Quirk Set as the highlight reward. The outfit has an eccentric, mad-scientist-inspired appearance, featuring a lab-coat silhouette, mismatched gloves, goggles and quirky gadget-themed accents. A selection of other limited-time rewards, such as skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash), is also up for grabs as part of the BGMI redeem codes.

Here is the complete list of BGMI redeem codes released on September 15:

MPZBZ5GCT3KVFBDC MPZCZESSEVMEWV94 MPZDZXV5P368S569 MPZEZ7QXH4W4M6JG MPZFZPXUKM7G4PK7 MPZGZEXU5GBQPHH7 MPZHZXEN633N35FT MPZIZCAEHJJ95GN8 MPZJZ8T4CP5F44S6 MPZKZD8DN8E4HQDT MPZLZD7ND4EMVEVB MPZMZAP6MPUPT3XM MPZNZ35KP7WCVQ3K MPZOZD4QDGBC3URS MPZPZWJJB99CESPN MPZQZD75TKKEAPJ6 MPZRZN9KUXWCXAWX MPZVZSKMQER9SAET MPZTZUHKKD45F8GG MPZUZRHCEJ9PNKG9 MPZBAZMDT7EPJX9A MPZBBZUKXTFCDFB4 MPZBCZXHT5FVMAVD MPZBDZTRJA4HXMP7 MPZBEZ6A5XPGQ4AU MPZBFZNPCACGDTWX MPZBGZDMSTK66PUR MPZBHZH36NM39P9T MPZBIZATV99RXAT6 MPZBJZNHF58UKTSQ MPZBKZAKXHKXPKTE MPZBLZKMD8JNQ7UJ MPZBMZ7S595MERKX MPZBNZTU4QG45U7H MPZBOZDF3JTDMWBH MPZBPZFKV94XBCRG MPZBQZ3SNWNEA3BX MPZBRZ4GQ5UPSDEH MPZBVZD8APKBRRAJ MPZBTZ9DCK6ACRVT MPZBUZX85CUQTV86 MPZCAZVEMH3XTU8U MPZCBZX6XEC44GET MPZCCZ6MU7MGKH69 MPZCDZG3J7S8XJC9 MPZCEZUA3V95BKVF MPZCFZTNVW5BRUFU MPZCGZDBGCEVRR59 MPZCHZKGWPQBC46U MPZCIZ9GE5UAA7GE

The codes are valid until September 25, although individual codes can become unavailable earlier once their redemption limit has been reached. Each user can redeem one code per day, and an individual code can only be used once per account. Codes also cannot be redeemed through guest accounts.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your BGMI Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be delivered through in-game mail.

Players should also note that rewards delivered through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days. After that period, the mail will expire.

BGMI's 4.6 Update, which includes several new additions. According to KRAFTON India, the update features Kiaraa, described as the first original in-game character created entirely in India, as part of BGMI's first Premium Collection designed in India. The update also introduces the Lincoln Motor Cruise, a One-Punch Man collaboration featuring Saitama and other characters, the supernatural Midnight Hunters experience on Erangel, and the Ocean Odyssey-themed content.