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BGMI Redeem Codes for September 15: Get Dr. Quirk Set and Other Free Rewards This Way

Krafton says each user can redeem one BGMI code per day, and an individual code can only be used once per account.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 14:45 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 15: Get Dr. Quirk Set and Other Free Rewards This Way

Photo Credit: Krafton India

The upcoming 4.6 update will bring a new Midnight Hunters Theme mode

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Highlights
  • The new BGMI codes offer the Dr. Quirk Set as the top reward
  • Each code can only be redeemed by a maximum of 10 players
  • The BGMI 4.6 Update is set to launch tomorrow for all users
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BGMI is gearing up to roll out its 4.6 Update tomorrow, which will bring a fresh batch of content and experiences to the popular battle royale game. Ahead of the update, Krafton India has released yet another set of BGMI redeem codes. This means players get one more chance to claim limited-time in-game rewards. The latest drop includes 50 codes linked to the new Dr. Quirk Set. But as always, players will need to act quickly since each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 15

The latest BGMI redeem codes bring the Dr. Quirk Set as the highlight reward. The outfit has an eccentric, mad-scientist-inspired appearance, featuring a lab-coat silhouette, mismatched gloves, goggles and quirky gadget-themed accents. A selection of other limited-time rewards, such as skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash), is also up for grabs as part of the BGMI redeem codes.

Here is the complete list of BGMI redeem codes released on September 15:

  1. MPZBZ5GCT3KVFBDC
  2. MPZCZESSEVMEWV94
  3. MPZDZXV5P368S569
  4. MPZEZ7QXH4W4M6JG
  5. MPZFZPXUKM7G4PK7
  6. MPZGZEXU5GBQPHH7
  7. MPZHZXEN633N35FT
  8. MPZIZCAEHJJ95GN8
  9. MPZJZ8T4CP5F44S6
  10. MPZKZD8DN8E4HQDT
  11. MPZLZD7ND4EMVEVB
  12. MPZMZAP6MPUPT3XM
  13. MPZNZ35KP7WCVQ3K
  14. MPZOZD4QDGBC3URS
  15. MPZPZWJJB99CESPN
  16. MPZQZD75TKKEAPJ6
  17. MPZRZN9KUXWCXAWX
  18. MPZVZSKMQER9SAET
  19. MPZTZUHKKD45F8GG
  20. MPZUZRHCEJ9PNKG9
  21. MPZBAZMDT7EPJX9A
  22. MPZBBZUKXTFCDFB4
  23. MPZBCZXHT5FVMAVD
  24. MPZBDZTRJA4HXMP7
  25. MPZBEZ6A5XPGQ4AU
  26. MPZBFZNPCACGDTWX
  27. MPZBGZDMSTK66PUR
  28. MPZBHZH36NM39P9T
  29. MPZBIZATV99RXAT6
  30. MPZBJZNHF58UKTSQ
  31. MPZBKZAKXHKXPKTE
  32. MPZBLZKMD8JNQ7UJ
  33. MPZBMZ7S595MERKX
  34. MPZBNZTU4QG45U7H
  35. MPZBOZDF3JTDMWBH
  36. MPZBPZFKV94XBCRG
  37. MPZBQZ3SNWNEA3BX
  38. MPZBRZ4GQ5UPSDEH
  39. MPZBVZD8APKBRRAJ
  40. MPZBTZ9DCK6ACRVT
  41. MPZBUZX85CUQTV86
  42. MPZCAZVEMH3XTU8U
  43. MPZCBZX6XEC44GET
  44. MPZCCZ6MU7MGKH69
  45. MPZCDZG3J7S8XJC9
  46. MPZCEZUA3V95BKVF
  47. MPZCFZTNVW5BRUFU
  48. MPZCGZDBGCEVRR59
  49. MPZCHZKGWPQBC46U
  50. MPZCIZ9GE5UAA7GE

The codes are valid until September 25, although individual codes can become unavailable earlier once their redemption limit has been reached. Each user can redeem one code per day, and an individual code can only be used once per account. Codes also cannot be redeemed through guest accounts.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your BGMI Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be delivered through in-game mail.

Players should also note that rewards delivered through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days. After that period, the mail will expire.

BGMI's 4.6 Update, which includes several new additions. According to KRAFTON India, the update features Kiaraa, described as the first original in-game character created entirely in India, as part of BGMI's first Premium Collection designed in India. The update also introduces the Lincoln Motor Cruise, a One-Punch Man collaboration featuring Saitama and other characters, the supernatural Midnight Hunters experience on Erangel, and the Ocean Odyssey-themed content.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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