Google released the Motion Assist feature with its September Android Drop earlier this month. This latest feature, designed to help Pixel smartphone users deal with motion sickness while travelling, is now expanding to more Android devices. Motion Assist shows moving shapes around the edges of the screen that match a vehicle's movements to make it easier to use a phone while travelling. This functionality is available on Android devices running Android 17 or higher with Google Play Services updated.

Google's Motion Assist Feature Expands to More Android Phones

As per an X post by Mishaal Rahman, Motion Assist is now available on devices running Android 17. As mentioned, the feature shows small, subtle visual bubbles along screen edges. These bubbles move using the phone's motion sensors and match how the vehicle turns, speeds up, or brakes, helping the user's brain synchronise what their eyes see with what their body feels.

Users with an Android device running Android 17 or higher with Google Play Services updated can access the Motion Assist feature in the Settings app. It can be done by heading to Settings > Tap profile > All services > Personal & device safety > Motion Assist. Google Pixel smartphone users can also access it from the Quick Settings editor.

Google lets users set their phone to automatically show Motion Assist bubbles when a vehicle's motion is detected. Interested users can also add a dedicated Quick Settings tile for faster manual control. Motion Assist offers customisation options, and users can change the design and visibility of the visual bubbles at any time.

Users can customise the colour theme and choose from options like red, yellow, green, or blue, as well as different bubble shapes. Google also let users customise how dark or see-through the bubbles appear on screen. Users can turn the Randomisation option on or off to change the colour and shape of the bubbles every few seconds.

Google announced Motion Assist as part of its September Android Drop. With the latest rollout, it will be available across the latest Google Pixel smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 series devices running Android 17.