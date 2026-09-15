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iPhone Air Trade-In Value Matches Cheaper iPhone 17 in US, Despite Higher Launch Price

Compared with their launch prices, the current figures represent a drop of around $400 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the iPhone Air.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 12:17 IST
iPhone Air Trade-In Value Matches Cheaper iPhone 17 in US, Despite Higher Launch Price

Photo Credit: Apple

Trade-in values can change after Apple checks the device

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17 starts lower but matches the Air’s trade-in value in the US
  • iPhone Air gets a higher trade-in value than iPhone 17 in India
  • At launch, iPhone Air was positioned between standard and Pro models
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Apple recently expanded its lineup with the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The company's latest trade-in figures could disappoint iPhone Air owners in the US planning their next upgrade. The iPhone Air currently receives the same maximum trade-in credit as the cheaper iPhone 17, despite launching at a higher price point than the standard iPhone 17. The situation is different in India, where the iPhone Air currently commands a higher maximum trade-in value than the standard iPhone 17.

iPhone Air Gets the Same Trade-In Value as iPhone 17 in the US

Apple's US trade-in page currently puts the maximum value of the iPhone Air at $585 (roughly Rs. 56,000). The iPhone 17 gets the same amount, despite starting at a lower price. The Air debuted at $999 (roughly Rs. 95,800) for the 256GB model, while the same variant of the iPhone 17 started at $799 (roughly Rs. 76,600). That $200 (roughly Rs. 19,200) launch-price difference has therefore disappeared from Apple's current trade-in valuation.

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The difference is more noticeable when you bring the Pro models into the comparison. The iPhone 17 Pro, which started at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,05,400) in the US, is currently worth up to $785 (roughly Rs. 75,300) under Apple's trade-in programme. The iPhone 17 Pro Max started at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and gets up to $885 (roughly Rs. 84,900). Against these figures, the iPhone Air's $585 (roughly Rs. 56,000) valuation puts it alongside the much cheaper standard iPhone 17 rather than between the base and Pro models.

Compared with their launch prices, the current figures represent a drop of around $400 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the iPhone Air and roughly $300 (roughly Rs. 28,800) for the iPhone 17. Readers should also note that the displayed figures are only maximum estimates. The amount ultimately offered can change after the company evaluates the phone and verifies its condition.

Owners who want to avoid Apple's valuation can explore private sales or other trade-in services, though that means taking on some risks and the effort of dealing directly with buyers.

iPhone Air Gets Higher Trade-In Value Than iPhone 17 in India

The iPhone Air fares better against the iPhone 17 in Apple's India trade-in programme. The phone is currently eligible for up to Rs 55,500, compared with Rs 45,000 for the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are listed at up to Rs 67,000 and Rs 81,500, respectively.

The difference is worth considering alongside their launch prices. The iPhone Air started at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB model in India, while the same variant of the iPhone 17 debuted at Rs 82,900. The Air was therefore Rs 37,000 more expensive at launch, but Apple's current trade-in figures give it a Rs 10,500 advantage over the standard iPhone 17.

That is still a better outcome for the Air than in the US, where Apple currently gives both models the same maximum trade-in value. In India, at least, the higher-priced Air retains some of that gap when traded in.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple, Apple Trade In
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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