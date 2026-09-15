Apple recently expanded its lineup with the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The company's latest trade-in figures could disappoint iPhone Air owners in the US planning their next upgrade. The iPhone Air currently receives the same maximum trade-in credit as the cheaper iPhone 17, despite launching at a higher price point than the standard iPhone 17. The situation is different in India, where the iPhone Air currently commands a higher maximum trade-in value than the standard iPhone 17.

iPhone Air Gets the Same Trade-In Value as iPhone 17 in the US

Apple's US trade-in page currently puts the maximum value of the iPhone Air at $585 (roughly Rs. 56,000). The iPhone 17 gets the same amount, despite starting at a lower price. The Air debuted at $999 (roughly Rs. 95,800) for the 256GB model, while the same variant of the iPhone 17 started at $799 (roughly Rs. 76,600). That $200 (roughly Rs. 19,200) launch-price difference has therefore disappeared from Apple's current trade-in valuation.

The difference is more noticeable when you bring the Pro models into the comparison. The iPhone 17 Pro, which started at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,05,400) in the US, is currently worth up to $785 (roughly Rs. 75,300) under Apple's trade-in programme. The iPhone 17 Pro Max started at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and gets up to $885 (roughly Rs. 84,900). Against these figures, the iPhone Air's $585 (roughly Rs. 56,000) valuation puts it alongside the much cheaper standard iPhone 17 rather than between the base and Pro models.

Compared with their launch prices, the current figures represent a drop of around $400 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the iPhone Air and roughly $300 (roughly Rs. 28,800) for the iPhone 17. Readers should also note that the displayed figures are only maximum estimates. The amount ultimately offered can change after the company evaluates the phone and verifies its condition.

Owners who want to avoid Apple's valuation can explore private sales or other trade-in services, though that means taking on some risks and the effort of dealing directly with buyers.

iPhone Air Gets Higher Trade-In Value Than iPhone 17 in India

The iPhone Air fares better against the iPhone 17 in Apple's India trade-in programme. The phone is currently eligible for up to Rs 55,500, compared with Rs 45,000 for the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are listed at up to Rs 67,000 and Rs 81,500, respectively.

The difference is worth considering alongside their launch prices. The iPhone Air started at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB model in India, while the same variant of the iPhone 17 debuted at Rs 82,900. The Air was therefore Rs 37,000 more expensive at launch, but Apple's current trade-in figures give it a Rs 10,500 advantage over the standard iPhone 17.

That is still a better outcome for the Air than in the US, where Apple currently gives both models the same maximum trade-in value. In India, at least, the higher-priced Air retains some of that gap when traded in.