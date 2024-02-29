Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Spotted in Leaked Renders With Dual Camera Setup, Familiar Design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to be 0.5mm thicker than its predecessor, owing to a larger battery.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 February 2024 19:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Spotted in Leaked Renders With Dual Camera Setup, Familiar Design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to bear a resemblance to the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders hint at a nearly identical cover screen
  • The handset's dimensions are also very similar to its predecessor
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been spotted in leaked renders, just a day after images of its larger sibling surfaced online. A tipster has shared detailed images of the upcoming clamshell-style design that is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year. Samsung's next compact foldable phone could appear very similar to the model launched by the company last year, including the horizontally aligned dual camera setup and a fold-flat design.

Detailed CAD renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 were leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix. These images show the smartphone in a Mint (Green) colourway from various angles. The report suggests that the smartphone will be launched in the third quarter of 2024, based on the company's previous launch schedules.

samsung galaxy z flip 6 onleaks smartprix galaxy z flip 6

One of the leaked CAD renders of the purported Galaxy Z Flip 6
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

 

The leaked renders show the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will sport a 3.4-inch folder-shaped cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate — this means that it is likely to measure the same as last year's model. Located at the top left corner is a dual camera setup — their specifications are currently unknown. The hinge also appears similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Review). 

On the inside, the Galaxy Z Flip is equipped with a 6.7-inch inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A faint crease is visible on the renders where the phone is folded. The leaked specifications of the smartphone's displays suggest that they will remain unchanged this year.

The smartphone will reportedly measure 165.0x71.7x7.4mm — the 0.5mm increase in thickness could be due to the larger 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to the publication. Other specifications of the handset include Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is expected to debut with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and offer some Galaxy AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones earlier this year. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 design, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Apple Could Rebrand Apple ID to Apple Account Later in 2024, Says Report

