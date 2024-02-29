Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been spotted in leaked renders, just a day after images of its larger sibling surfaced online. A tipster has shared detailed images of the upcoming clamshell-style design that is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year. Samsung's next compact foldable phone could appear very similar to the model launched by the company last year, including the horizontally aligned dual camera setup and a fold-flat design.

Detailed CAD renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 were leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix. These images show the smartphone in a Mint (Green) colourway from various angles. The report suggests that the smartphone will be launched in the third quarter of 2024, based on the company's previous launch schedules.

One of the leaked CAD renders of the purported Galaxy Z Flip 6

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

The leaked renders show the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will sport a 3.4-inch folder-shaped cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate — this means that it is likely to measure the same as last year's model. Located at the top left corner is a dual camera setup — their specifications are currently unknown. The hinge also appears similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Review).

On the inside, the Galaxy Z Flip is equipped with a 6.7-inch inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A faint crease is visible on the renders where the phone is folded. The leaked specifications of the smartphone's displays suggest that they will remain unchanged this year.

The smartphone will reportedly measure 165.0x71.7x7.4mm — the 0.5mm increase in thickness could be due to the larger 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to the publication. Other specifications of the handset include Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is expected to debut with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and offer some Galaxy AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones earlier this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.