Meizu Note 16 has a 6,600mAh battery with 40W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2025 19:49 IST
Photo Credit: Meizu

Meizu Note 16 Pro (pictured) is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage

  • Meizu Note 16 has a Unisoc T8200 chip under the hood.
  • Meizu Note 16 series run on Flyme AIOS 2 based on Andorid 15
  • They have dual rear cameras
Meizu Note 16 Pro and Meizu Note 16 have gone official in China. The new handsets run on Flyme AIOS 2 based on Android 15 and feature 6.78-inch displays. The Meizu Note 16 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the Meizu Note 16 has a Unisoc T8200 chip under the hood. The Pro model is backed by a 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired charging, whereas the Meizu Note 16 gets a 6,600mAh battery with 40W charging support.

Meizu Note 16 Pro, Meizu Note 16 Price and Availability

Meizu Note 16 Pro price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB +512GB RAM and storage variants cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively. It comes in Cloud White, Light Boat Blue and Star Chaser Gray (translated from Chinese) shades.

On the other hand, the standard Meizu Note 16 is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is sold for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000), while the 12GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000). It is released in Child Red, Rock Black, Snow White (translated) colourways. 

Both handsets are currently up for pre-orders in China via the official Meizu website, and they will go on sale from May 16. 

Meizu Note 16 Pro Specifications, Features

The Meizu Note 16 Pro runs on Android 15 with Flyme AIOS 2 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and 144Hz variable refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 4,500 nits peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset alongside Adreno 720 GPU, up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For optics, the Meizu Note 16 Pro has a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it boasts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Meizu Note 16 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Meizu Note 16 Pro has a 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. It has an IP66+ IP68 dust and water-resistant build.

Meizu Note 16 Specifications, Features

The Meizu Note 16 runs on the Flyme AIOS 2 based on Andorid 15 and sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T8200 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

On the rear, the Meizu Note 16 has a dual camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter like the Note 16 Pro.

Other notable features of the Meizu Note 16 include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and an IP65-rated build. It houses a 6,600mAh battery with 40W charging support.

 

Meizu Note 16 Pro, Meizu Note 16 Pro Price, Meizu Note 16, Meizu Note 16 Price, Meizu
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Meizu Note 16 Pro With 6,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launched Alongside Note 16: Price, Specifications
