Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were unveiled in November last year in India. The Chinese smartphone brand expanded the lineup last month by unveiling the flagship Find X8 Ultra alongside the Find X8s, and Find X8s+. The Oppo Find X9 series is still months away from its potential launch, but early leaks about the lineup have now started appearing on the Web. A new leak suggests that Oppo will include at least four smartphone models in the Find X9 family.

Oppo Find X9 Series Details Appear Online

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the Oppo Find X9 series will include four models. Three models of the Find X9 lineup are said to run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset. They are tipped to come with 6.3-inch, 6.59-inch, and 6.78-inch displays. All three models are said to feature flat screens with 1.5K resolution.

Oppo could incorporate LIPO (low-injection pressure over-molding) technology into these three Find X9 smartphones to minimise bezel sizes. They could feature similar triple rear camera units comprising a periscope telephoto sensor.

Although the tipster hasn't confirmed the exact model names, Oppo's previous naming pattern suggests the upcoming series could include the standard Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and the flagship Find X9 Ultra. Among them, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to stand out, and is anticipated to run on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. It's also rumoured to boast a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, paired with a 50-megapixel periscope lens offering 10x optical zoom.

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro landed in the Indian market last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip under the hood.

Oppo announced the Find X8 Ultra in China last month alongside the Find X8s and Find X8s+ models. The former is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, while the Find X8s versions run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.