Oppo's Find X9 Family Tipped to Include Four Models; Chipset, Display Details Leaked

Three models in the Oppo Find X9 lineup are said to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro run on Dimensity 9400 SoC

  • Oppo Find X9 series is expected to arrive in late 2025
  • Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro landed in the Indian market last year
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra was launched in China last month
Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were unveiled in November last year in India. The Chinese smartphone brand expanded the lineup last month by unveiling the flagship Find X8 Ultra alongside the Find X8s, and Find X8s+. The Oppo Find X9 series is still months away from its potential launch, but early leaks about the lineup have now started appearing on the Web. A new leak suggests that Oppo will include at least four smartphone models in the Find X9 family.

Oppo Find X9 Series Details Appear Online

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the Oppo Find X9 series will include four models. Three models of the Find X9 lineup are said to run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset. They are tipped to come with 6.3-inch, 6.59-inch, and 6.78-inch displays. All three models are said to feature flat screens with 1.5K resolution.

Oppo could incorporate LIPO (low-injection pressure over-molding) technology into these three Find X9 smartphones to minimise bezel sizes. They could feature similar triple rear camera units comprising a periscope telephoto sensor.

Although the tipster hasn't confirmed the exact model names, Oppo's previous naming pattern suggests the upcoming series could include the standard Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and the flagship Find X9 Ultra. Among them, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to stand out, and is anticipated to run on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. It's also rumoured to boast a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, paired with a 50-megapixel periscope lens offering 10x optical zoom.

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro landed in the Indian market last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip under the hood.

Oppo announced the Find X8 Ultra in China last month alongside the Find X8s and Find X8s+ models. The former is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, while the Find X8s versions run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. 

Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Decent performance
  • Capable camera setup
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Fantastic battery backup
  • Bad
  • Unavailable in India
  • Peak brightness is not on par with the competition
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Oppo Find X8s+

Oppo Find X8s+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2640x1216 pixels
Oppo Find X8s

Oppo Find X8s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2640x1216 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Updates Its ‘G’ Logo Icon With New Gradient Design Replacing Solid Colour Sections
US Crypto Task Force Spotlights Growing Interest in RWA Tokenisation in Latest Roundtable Meet 

