Huawei Nova 14 Series Launch Date Announced, Confirmed to Include New Ultra Variant

Huawei Nova 14 series is tipped to run on Kirin 9-series chipsets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 18:14 IST
Huawei Nova 14 Series Launch Date Announced, Confirmed to Include New Ultra Variant

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 14 series will run on HarmonyOS 5

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 14 will launch in China later this month
  • Huawei Nova 14 series is expected to include three models
  • Last year's Nova series comprised of two models
Huawei has announced the launch date of its Nova 14 series in China. The new Nova series smartphones will debut as the successor to last year's Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro. They are confirmed to ship with the latest version of Huawei's HarmonyOS. The brand has started teasing the design of the new Nova series family online. The teasers reveal that Huawei will bring a new Nova 14 Ultra model this year alongside the Nova 14 and Nova 14 Pro. They are rumoured to feature Kirin 9-series chipset and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Huawei Nova 14 series will be unveiled in China on May 19 at 2:30pm (4:30pm IST). While the company has only mentioned the Nova 14 series, the banners on Huawei's China website and Vmall suggest that a new "Ultra" model, probably Nova 14 Ultra, will be released alongside the standard Nova 14 and Nova 14 Pro.

The Weibo posts by Huawei confirm that the Nova 14 series will run on HarmonyOS 5. The official teaser shows the Nova 14 Ultra in a golden colour option with a strip-textured rear panel. It has a pill-shaped camera island that includes a small circular section housing multiple camera sensors and an LED flash.

Huawei Nova 14 Series Specifications Tipped

Additionally, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has leaked the chipset, RAM and storage configurations of the Huawei Nova 14 series on Weibo. All three phones are said to run on Kirin 9-series chipsets and feature 12-megapixel telephoto sensors.

The Huawei Nova 14 and Nova 14 Pro are tipped to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options with 12GB RAM as standard. The Nova 14 Ultra is said to come in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 12GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. 

Huawei unveiled the Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro in October last year, and brought them to global markets outside China in December 2024. They run on Kirin 8000 chipsets and have 5,000mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support. They feature 50-megapixel triple rear camera units and 60-megapixel selfie shooters.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei Nova 14, Huawei Nova 14 Pro, Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Huawei Nova 13, Huawei Nova 13 Pro, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor
Huawei Nova 14 Series Launch Date Announced, Confirmed to Include New Ultra Variant
