MIUI 14 Changelog Leaked Ahead of Xiaomi 13 Series Launch; Promises Better Performance, Privacy Controls

MIUI 14 will feature increased personalisation, “revamped” interconnectivity.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 December 2022 20:41 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ N.Tho.Duc

MIUI 14 release date is yet to be revealed by Xiaomi

Highlights
  • MIUI Polska writer Kacper Skrzypek tweeted details of upcoming OS
  • MIUI 14 to include increased end-to-end privacy features
  • Xiaomi 13 series smartphones expected to run on MIUI 14

MIUI 14, Xiaomi's Android 13-based operating system update for eligible smartphones, has seemingly leaked on Twitter ahead of its official announcement. The OS was set to be unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 13 smartphone series, on December 1. However, the company recently revealed that it had postponed the launch event, and a new date is yet to be announced. The MIUI 14 update will be based on Android 13, but some older Xiaomi smartphones could also receive the update based on Android 12, based on Xiaomi's previous MIUI releases over the years.

MIUI Polska writer Kacper Skrzypek tweeted the MIUI 14 changelog, detailing the changes in Xiaomi's upcoming skin. According to the screenshots of the changelog, MIUI 14 will take up less storage space and feature an improved system architecture, resulting in better performance, more efficient power savings and boost in gaming experience. The changelog also claims that the OS will focus on security, offering increased support for end-to-end privacy features.

Users can also look forward to increased personalisation, with more widget combinations, super icons for a redesigned home screen and folders that highlight apps for one-tap access, according to the leaked screenshot. Smart features such as text recognition in Gallery images are also seemingly on the way, with eight languages supported.

The changelog features a dedicated section on interconnectivity, claiming a “significant revamp” for the Mi Smart Hub, which is set work much faster and support more devices. Inter-device connectivity is expected to receive a boost, with greater bandwidth allocation boosting discovering, connecting and transferring items between phone, tablet, earphones and TV.

The update is also said to bring a greater focus on Xiaomi's device ecosystem as well. “Whenever text input is required on your TV, you can get a convenient pop-up on your phone and enter text there,” the changelog mentions. Incoming phone calls can be swiftly transferred to a tablet, too.

According to the screenshots of the MIUI 14 update changelog, iOS-style family sharing is also on the way, with shareable photo albums available for a group of up to eight members. There's also added functionality to the Mi AI voice assistant, which can now double as a scanner, translator and a call assistant that filters spam calls. There are other minor improvements as well, including advanced search capabilities and deeper parental controls.

There's no word as of yet on an official announcement for Xiaomi 13 series and MIUI 14 after the launch event was postponed on Thursday. The Chinese manufacturing giant had initially announced an early access program for Chinese users to take the OS for a test run ahead of official rollout. It's also worth noting that some of these features may not be available to users outside China, when the OS is eventually launched to users around the world.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: MIUI 14, Xiaomi 13, Android 13, Xiaomi
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
