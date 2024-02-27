Technology News

Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29

Xiaomi 14 will be the first smartphone from the brand in India to run HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 18:09 IST
Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi HyperOS was initially announced in China in October 2023

  • Xiaomi HyperOS is claimed to be a human-centric operating system
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6 will be the first in India to get this update
  • The Xiaomi HyperOS will gradually roll out to a few more devices
Xiaomi announced that the HyperOS interface will arrive in India last month. Now the company has revealed a launch date. Ahead of the much-awaited introduction of the Xiaomi 14 model in the country, the company's new HyperOS skin will be unveiled. Recently, the company confirmed a list of devices that will get the HyperOS update in H1 2024. Xiaomi had also previously confirmed the models that would first receive the stable version of the update in India. However, Xiaomi 14 will still be the first phone from the company in the country to ship with this user interface.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi India announced that the company's new HyperOS will be unveiled in the country on February 29 at 12pm. This is a few days ahead of the Xiaomi 14 India launch, and it runs HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Notably, the company has previously confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 will be the first in India to receive the HyperOS update. Both phones ship with Android 13-based MIUI skin.

Recently, Xiaomi revealed that the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 12 as well as the Xiaomi 12T series will get a stable update of HyperOS by June this year. Even Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G lineup are confirmed to get this update by H1 2024.

Meanwhile, the HyperOS-running Xiaomi 14 will launch in India on March 7. Like its global and Chinese counterparts, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. 

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is confirmed to be sold in the country via Amazon and it will come in black, green, and white colour options.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, MIUI 14, Xiaomi 14
Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report

  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. Apple Mulls AirPods With Camera, Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta: Report
  5. Infinix Smart 8 Plus Will Launch in India This Week, Flipkart Confirms
  6. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy Z Foldables in July
  7. Nubia Pad 3D II With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip Debuts at MWC 2024
  8. Tecno Spark 20C With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Deutsche Telekom's Futuristic AI Smartphone Concept Has No Apps
