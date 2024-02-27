Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29

Xiaomi announced that the HyperOS interface will arrive in India last month. Now the company has revealed a launch date. Ahead of the much-awaited introduction of the Xiaomi 14 model in the country, the company's new HyperOS skin will be unveiled. Recently, the company confirmed a list of devices that will get the HyperOS update in H1 2024. Xiaomi had also previously confirmed the models that would first receive the stable version of the update in India. However, Xiaomi 14 will still be the first phone from the company in the country to ship with this user interface.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi India announced that the company's new HyperOS will be unveiled in the country on February 29 at 12pm. This is a few days ahead of the Xiaomi 14 India launch, and it runs HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Notably, the company has previously confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 will be the first in India to receive the HyperOS update. Both phones ship with Android 13-based MIUI skin.

Recently, Xiaomi revealed that the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 12 as well as the Xiaomi 12T series will get a stable update of HyperOS by June this year. Even Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G lineup are confirmed to get this update by H1 2024.

Meanwhile, the HyperOS-running Xiaomi 14 will launch in India on March 7. Like its global and Chinese counterparts, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is confirmed to be sold in the country via Amazon and it will come in black, green, and white colour options.

