Xiaomi 13 series will break cover in China on December 1. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed that the lineup will include the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi has kept the specifications and design of these handsets under wraps. However, it had recently confirmed that its upcoming flagship lineup will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. During the scheduled event, Xiaomi will also unveil the MIUI 14, Xiaomi Buds 4, and Xiaomi Watch S2.

Xiaomi shared a post on Weibo announcing that the Xiaomi 13 series will be unveiled in China during a launch event set to take place on December 1 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). This upcoming flagship lineup is confirmed to include the standard Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. In addition, MIUI 14 will also be unveiled during this launch event. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 lineup is most likely to run on this Android 13-based operating system.

The company has also revealed that the Xiaomi 13 series will get high-end OLED panels with a 1.61mm narrow bottom bezel. These smartphones are confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Meanwhile, smartphone case manufacturer AIUV Planet has seemingly partially revealed the front panel of the Xiaomi 13. It appears to sport a flat display and a flat-edge frame. To recall, the Xiaomi 12 was launched featuring a 6.28-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Watch S2 is also set to make its debut in China along with the Xiaomi 13 series. This smartwatch sports a circular dial and will come with a variety of stylish straps. It will feature a professional sports mode and a new health management system. In addition, the Xiaomi Buds 4 in-ear noise-cancelling true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be revealed on December 1. They will come in Moon Shadow Black, Salt Lake White, and Wilderness Green (translated) colours.

