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Xiaomi 18 Global Variant Reportedly Gets NCC Certification; Storage Options, Charging Speed Leaked

Xiaomi 18's certification suggests that the company may be preparing for a quicker international rollout this time around.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 September 2026 09:27 IST
Xiaomi 18 Global Variant Reportedly Gets NCC Certification; Storage Options, Charging Speed Leaked

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's 18 Pro models introduced a secondary screen on the rear panel

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 with model 2611FPNFAG was spotted on Taiwan’s NCC database
  • The handset is said to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options
  • Its charger will reportedly support 100W wired charging
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The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to debut in China this month as the company's next flagship. While handsets typically arrive in China first, followed by a global rollout several months later, a new certification listing could hint at an earlier international launch for the vanilla Xiaomi 18. The purported global variant is reported to have surfaced in a regional listing that reveals its storage configurations, IP68 protection, and fast-charging support.

Xiaomi 18 Global Variant NCC Certification

According to a report by XpertPick, a Xiaomi smartphone carrying model number 2611FPNFAG has appeared in Taiwan's NCC certification database. The listing reportedly identifies it as a Xiaomi mobile phone and reveals two storage configurations — 256GB and 512GB. The certified variants are said to have at least 198GB and 469GB of usable storage, respectively.

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The same model was previously spotted on Europe's EEC certification platform in July. While the certification does not explicitly name the device as the Xiaomi 18, the report speculates that it is the global version of the upcoming flagship. The timing is notable, considering the Xiaomi 18 series is expected to be unveiled in China this month.

The NCC listing also reportedly reveals that the purported Xiaomi 18 will carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Another detail revealed by the certification is the accompanying charger. The listing identifies the charger by model number MDY-19-EX. Citing a cross-check with a TÜV Rheinland certification, the report suggested that the purported handset could support 100W wired charging.

The early appearance on the NCC database is speculated to be significant for Xiaomi's global launch timeline. For context, the Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September 2025, but its global variant appeared on Taiwan's NCC database only towards the end of October. It was eventually launched in international markets in February 2026.

The Xiaomi 18 has already been the subject of several leaks ahead of its expected Chinese debut. Earlier reports suggested that the standard model could retain a relatively compact form factor, with a purported 6.4-inch 2K display and a square rear camera module on the rear. It has also been tipped to receive a 7,200mAh battery, which would represent a 200mAh increase over the Xiaomi 17's 7,000mAh cell.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Launch Date, Xiaomi 18 Specifications, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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