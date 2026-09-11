The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to debut in China this month as the company's next flagship. While handsets typically arrive in China first, followed by a global rollout several months later, a new certification listing could hint at an earlier international launch for the vanilla Xiaomi 18. The purported global variant is reported to have surfaced in a regional listing that reveals its storage configurations, IP68 protection, and fast-charging support.

Xiaomi 18 Global Variant NCC Certification

According to a report by XpertPick, a Xiaomi smartphone carrying model number 2611FPNFAG has appeared in Taiwan's NCC certification database. The listing reportedly identifies it as a Xiaomi mobile phone and reveals two storage configurations — 256GB and 512GB. The certified variants are said to have at least 198GB and 469GB of usable storage, respectively.

The same model was previously spotted on Europe's EEC certification platform in July. While the certification does not explicitly name the device as the Xiaomi 18, the report speculates that it is the global version of the upcoming flagship. The timing is notable, considering the Xiaomi 18 series is expected to be unveiled in China this month.

The NCC listing also reportedly reveals that the purported Xiaomi 18 will carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Another detail revealed by the certification is the accompanying charger. The listing identifies the charger by model number MDY-19-EX. Citing a cross-check with a TÜV Rheinland certification, the report suggested that the purported handset could support 100W wired charging.

The early appearance on the NCC database is speculated to be significant for Xiaomi's global launch timeline. For context, the Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September 2025, but its global variant appeared on Taiwan's NCC database only towards the end of October. It was eventually launched in international markets in February 2026.

The Xiaomi 18 has already been the subject of several leaks ahead of its expected Chinese debut. Earlier reports suggested that the standard model could retain a relatively compact form factor, with a purported 6.4-inch 2K display and a square rear camera module on the rear. It has also been tipped to receive a 7,200mAh battery, which would represent a 200mAh increase over the Xiaomi 17's 7,000mAh cell.