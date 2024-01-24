Technology News
Moto G24 Power India Launch Set for January 30; Teased to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G85 SoC

Moto G24 Power is confirmed to be offered in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2024 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G24 Power has a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Moto G24 Power launch date in India has been announced
  • It will be sold via Flipkart
  • Moto G24 Power could be priced at around Rs. 10,000
Moto G24 Power will be launched in India next week. The Chinese smartphone vendor has announced the arrival of a new Moto G series smartphone through its official social media handle. Motorola has also listed the Moto G24 Power on its India website revealing its design and specifications. It is confirmed to come in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue shades. The Moto G24 Power is teased to run on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Dual rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery are other key specifications of the handset. It will be sold via Flipkart.

Motorola, through its official X account, confirmed that the Moto G24 Power will launch in India on January 30 and will go on sale via the company's official website, Flipkart, and other leading retail stores. The Lenovo subsidiary and Flipkart are both teasing the key specifications of the smartphone via a dedicated microsite.

The Moto G24 Power is confirmed to be offered in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colours. It is listed to run Android 14 and feature a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For optics, the Moto G24 Power gets a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Selfies and video chats will be handled by a 16-megapixel front camera. It gets stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. It will offer an IP52-rated build and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The price details of Moto G24 Power are not known at this moment. However, we can expect the handset to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

