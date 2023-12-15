Technology News
Moto G24 Power, Moto G34 Renders Surface Online; 50-Megapixel Camera Units, Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Moto G24 Power could be offered in silver and dark blue shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 December 2023 09:53 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Moto G24 Power appears to have a headphone jack on the top line

Highlights
  • Moto G24 Power is expected to debut as a successor to the Moto G23
  • They are seen with curved edges
  • Moto G24 Power appears to have a headphone jack on the top line
Moto G24 Power and Moto G34 could be inching towards their launch as some alleged renders of the smartphones have surfaced online offering a glimpse at their design and specifications. The leaked renders show hole-punch displays and 50-megapixel dual rear camera units on the purported Motorola smartphones. They also appear to have curved edges and a 3.5mm audio jack. Launch details of the Moto G24 Power and Moto G34 are still under wraps, however, they are expected to arrive as successors to the Moto G23 and Moto G32, respectively.

A report by MySmartPrice has shared the alleged renders and specifications of the Moto G24 Power and Moto G34. The renders show the Moto G24 Power in silver and dark blue shades, while the Moto G34 is shown in dark blue and light blue colour options. Both models are seen to have a hole-punch display design with curved edges and a glossy finish on the rear. The volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the left spine of the phones while the SIM card tray is seen on the right spine.

The leaked renders suggest a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor on both devices. The camera units comprising LED flash are seen arranged in the upper left corner of the handsets. Details about the secondary sensor are yet to be revealed. The Moto G24 Power appears to have a headphone jack on the top side. In the Moto G34, the top has a flat frame and the headphone jack is positioned at the bottom alongside a USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

Motorola's batwing logo is placed at the rear of two devices. Lastly, they seem to have slim bezels on the side and a relatively thick bezel on the top and bottom lines.

The Moto G24 Power is expected to debut as a successor to the Moto G23 which was launched back in January for Rs. EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 20.500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Moto G34, on the other hand, might arrive as a follow-up to the Moto G32, which was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Moto G24 Power, Moto G24 Power Specifications, Moto, Moto G34, Moto G34 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
